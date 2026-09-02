A quick meal for a lazy day.

Today’s recipe is a simple twist on classic meal: spaghetti with fried eggs and crispy breadcrumbs. This dish combines al dente pasta with perfectly fried eggs, creating a creamy sauce as the yolks break over the noodles.

A generous sprinkle of golden, garlicky breadcrumbs adds a delightful crunch, making every bite irresistible.

It’s a quick, satisfying meal that’s perfect for busy weeknights or a cosy weekend dinner.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 4 for under R40

Ingredients:

Olive oil, for frying

250ml (1 cup) course fresh breadcrumbs

2 thyme sprigs, leaves stripped

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper

300g spaghetti

4 eggs

30ml (2 tbsp) chicken or vegetable stock powder

Method:

Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan on medium-high and fry the breadcrumbs for about 5 minutes or until crisp and golden. Remove from the heat and stir in the thyme leaves and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper. Cool. Cook the spaghetti in salted boiling water for about 8 minutes or until cooked al denté. Drain, reserving 250 ml (1 cup) pasta water. Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan on medium and fry the eggs for 3-5 minutes for soft yolks or until cooked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. Combine the stock powder, reserved hot pasta water and lemon juice to taste. Toss though the pasta. Divide between four serving bowls. Top with the fried eggs. Serve with the breadcrumbs.

Note:

This recipe is great to use up stale bread for the breadcrumbs.

Recipe supplied by: Sapoultry.co.za

Recipe of the day: Spaghetti with fried eggs and crispy breadcrumbs Olive oil, for frying

250 ml (1 cup) course fresh breadcrumbs

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zest and juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper

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Author: Thami Kwazi Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Olive oil, for frying

250 ml (1 cup) course fresh breadcrumbs

2 thyme sprigs, leaves stripped

zest and juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper

300 g spaghetti

4 eggs

30 ml (2 tbsp) chicken or vegetable stock powder

Instructions Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan on medium high and fry the breadcrumbs for about 5 minutes or until crisp and golden. Remove from the heat and stir in the thyme leaves and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper. Cool. Cook the spaghetti in salted boiling water for about 8 minutes or until cooked al denté. Drain (reserving 250 ml (1 cup) pasta water). Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan on medium and fry the eggs for 3-5 minutes for soft yolks or until cooked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. Combine the stock powder, reserved hot pasta water and lemon juice, to taste. Toss though the pasta. Divide between 4 serving bowls. Top with the fried eggs. Serve with the breadcrumbs.



