A quick meal for a lazy day.
Today’s recipe is a simple twist on classic meal: spaghetti with fried eggs and crispy breadcrumbs. This dish combines al dente pasta with perfectly fried eggs, creating a creamy sauce as the yolks break over the noodles.
A generous sprinkle of golden, garlicky breadcrumbs adds a delightful crunch, making every bite irresistible.
It’s a quick, satisfying meal that’s perfect for busy weeknights or a cosy weekend dinner.
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Cost per recipe: Serves 4 for under R40
Ingredients:
- Olive oil, for frying
- 250ml (1 cup) course fresh breadcrumbs
- 2 thyme sprigs, leaves stripped
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- Salt and pepper
- 300g spaghetti
- 4 eggs
- 30ml (2 tbsp) chicken or vegetable stock powder
Method:
- Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan on medium-high and fry the breadcrumbs for about 5 minutes or until crisp and golden.
- Remove from the heat and stir in the thyme leaves and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper. Cool.
- Cook the spaghetti in salted boiling water for about 8 minutes or until cooked al denté. Drain, reserving 250 ml (1 cup) pasta water.
- Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan on medium and fry the eggs for 3-5 minutes for soft yolks or until cooked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper.
- Combine the stock powder, reserved hot pasta water and lemon juice to taste. Toss though the pasta. Divide between four serving bowls. Top with the fried eggs. Serve with the breadcrumbs.
Note:
This recipe is great to use up stale bread for the breadcrumbs.
Recipe supplied by: Sapoultry.co.za
Recipe of the day: Spaghetti with fried eggs and crispy breadcrumbs
-
- Olive oil, for frying
-
- 250 ml (1 cup) course fresh breadcrumbs
-
- 2 thyme sprigs, leaves stripped
-
- zest and juice of 1 lemon
-
- Salt and pepper
-
- 300 g spaghetti
-
- 4 eggs
-
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) chicken or vegetable stock powder
Ingredients
-
- Olive oil, for frying
-
- 250 ml (1 cup) course fresh breadcrumbs
-
- 2 thyme sprigs, leaves stripped
-
- zest and juice of 1 lemon
-
- Salt and pepper
-
- 300 g spaghetti
-
- 4 eggs
-
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) chicken or vegetable stock powder
Instructions
-
- Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan on medium high and fry the breadcrumbs for about 5 minutes or until crisp and golden.
-
- Remove from the heat and stir in the thyme leaves and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper. Cool.
-
- Cook the spaghetti in salted boiling water for about 8 minutes or until cooked al denté. Drain (reserving 250 ml (1 cup) pasta water).
-
- Heat a splash of oil in a large frying pan on medium and fry the eggs for 3-5 minutes for soft yolks or until cooked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper.
-
- Combine the stock powder, reserved hot pasta water and lemon juice, to taste. Toss though the pasta. Divide between 4 serving bowls. Top with the fried eggs. Serve with the breadcrumbs.