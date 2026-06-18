Local merlot earns Platinum at Decanter World Wine Awards after international winning streak

Steenberg has secured another major international accolade.

Steenberg Vineyards has once again placed South African wine in the international spotlight, with its Steenberg Merlot 2022 earning an impressive 97 points and a Platinum Award at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2026.

The accolade adds to a growing list of international achievements for the Constantia estate and reinforces the reputation of the Steenberg Merlot as one of the country’s standout red wines.

Widely regarded as the world’s largest and most influential wine competition, the Decanter World Wine Awards are considered one of the industry’s most respected benchmarks of quality. Now in its 23rd year, the competition is judged by leading international wine experts and serves as a trusted guide for both wine professionals and consumers around the globe.

The vineyard’s success at this year’s awards extended beyond its Merlot. The estate’s Sauvignon Blanc also delivered a strong performance, receiving 90 points and a Silver Award.

Second major international accolade in two months

The Platinum Award follows another significant achievement for the merlot varietal earlier this year. In April, the wine was awarded a Gold Medal at the International London Wine Competition and was named Merlot of the Year.

The latest recognition marks the wine’s second major international accolade in just two months, highlighting its growing reputation among global judges and wine enthusiasts alike.

“This recognition is incredibly rewarding because it reflects the consistency, dedication and collaboration that goes into every bottle we produce,” said Carryn Wiltshire, marketing manager at Steenberg Vineyards.

“To see the Merlot recognised by two highly respected international competitions within such a short space of time is a strong endorsement of both the wine itself and the unique terroir of Constantia. We are equally proud to see our Sauvignon Blanc continue to perform on the world stage, reinforcing Steenberg’s reputation for producing wines of exceptional quality across varietals.”

A refined approach to winemaking

According to the farm’s cellarmaster, Elunda Basson, the success of the Merlot stems from a continued focus on refinement rather than dramatic changes in the cellar.

Steenberg Farm cellarmaster Elunda Basson. Picture: Supplied

“Rather than changing our approach, we’ve focused on fine-tuning it. The real difference lies in the level of collaboration between the vineyard and cellar. There is a shared understanding of the style of wine we’re aiming to produce, and every decision, from the vineyard through to the cellar, is made with that end goal in mind. That alignment has become one of our greatest strengths.”

Basson explained that her winemaking philosophy centres on expressing the distinctive character of Constantia, producing elegant, age-worthy red wines that combine refined tannins and natural freshness with expressive fruit character.

The result is a style that balances the structure and sophistication associated with Old World winemaking while embracing the vibrant fruit profile often found in New World wines.

Vineyard decisions drive quality

For Steenberg viticulturist Vlok Hanekom, success begins in the vineyard.

“Our attention as a team to harvest at exactly the right time is one of our secret weapons. Over the past few years, we have also focused on lowering yields by removing bunches on the weaker shoots earlier in the season. This creates more concentration, flavour intensity and balance in the fruit.”

Hanekom said the estate’s location plays a significant role in shaping the wine’s character. The vineyards are planted on deep decomposed granite soils, while the cooling influence of nearby False Bay allows grapes to ripen slowly and evenly.

“These conditions allow us to achieve full phenolic ripeness while maintaining freshness and balance,” he said. “The combination of site, climate and teamwork is something that cannot easily be replicated.”