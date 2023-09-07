PICS: Spur restaurants getting a make-over

The brand is now bolder, brighter and more adventurous, offering more features and greater comfort

Ahead of its 56th anniversary, Spur Steak Ranches is making South Africa’s happy place an even brighter and happier place to be.

The iconic restaurant brand is giving its franchise line-up a facelift which it says will bring in new experiences and allow for even greater moments of joy.

The brand’s new concept was showcased at a pilot site in the Vaal Mall, last week, marking the start of a new era for Spur.

Spur’s Chief Marketing Officer, Vuyo Henda, on Thursday said the new look was designed to reflect the vibrance and diversity of SA families.

“Spur has always celebrated family by being welcoming, generous, inclusive, and a place for celebration. The brand is now bolder, brighter, and more adventurous, offering more features and greater comfort with a space designed to reflect the vibrance and diversity of South African families,” Henda said in a statement.

New look same old values

CEO Val Nichas said the value that Spur brings to its customers would not change, it will just get better.

“The market is rapidly evolving, and with consumer-led insights, we are ensuring that our most valuable franchise asset, Spur, keeps up with consumer’s needs, especially our next generation of young families.

“Our deep commitment to our customers is unwavering. The warm welcome, the joyful atmosphere, the great tasting quality food, and the super-friendly staff remain but now with an elevated experience.”

A Taste of Tomorrow: Spur’s new restaurant concept elevates joy. Picture: Supplied.

More about Spur’s refreshed look

The new-look pilot restaurant at the Vaal Mall showcased several exciting features including a central dining space with comfortable booth seating and refreshed decor.

In addition, a more adult-focused area for smaller, intimate occasions was also introduced. The revamped play area features a unique theme designed to deliver an immersive adventure that cannot be missed.

Heda said there would be new things to see, new spaces to experience, and new adventures to be had.

“More than ever, we are celebrating the joy of family; the whole family, every family, the South African family. As always, we want to be part of all those special moments in their lives. The celebrations, the birthdays, the first dates, the work events, the match won, the game lost, the farewells, and everything in between.

“Spur is about more than just good food and good value. It’s an experience. And now the Spur experience will be better than ever.”

Spur Steak Ranches opened its first store in 1967 with a vision to create a restaurant in which children were not only welcomed but celebrated.

Spur Steak Ranches. Picture: Supplied

