WATCH: TANG expands its restaurant empire to Dubai

Popular luxury restaurant, TANG, is set to launch in Dubai later this year at the prestigious Palace Downtown, Dubai Hotel.

TANG is an award-winning Asian restaurant owned by the renowned hospitality entrepreneur Nicky van der Walt.

Nicky said Dubai is the most logical evolution and next step in their brand story.

He added: “Although we have been approached a few times by different landlords, it was important for the flagship of our international expansion to match the iconic locations of both our sister restaurants.”

TANG Dubai is the first international export of the acclaimed South African hospitality portfolio that includes TANG Sandton and TANG V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

About TANG Dubai

According to Van der Walt, TANG Dubai pays homage to the golden era of Chinese history, renowned for its cosmopolitan culture, prosperity, and classic timelessness.

The new adventure is designed by the award-winning interior architect Tristian Du Plessis and was Inspired by the authentic izakayas of Japan.

“TANG Dubai is set over 10,000 sq. ft and seamlessly embodies a sleek, luxe, and minimalist aesthetic, enveloped with a tropical Asian ambiance. Following the same signature style of TANG Sandton and TANG V&A Waterfront in South Africa, Du Plessis will continue to draw on the brand’s elemental design and modern tropical movement with TANG Dubai.”

Van der Walt said they are looking forward to bringing their alluring, high-energy, premium dining experience to the Dubai market.

“From a culinary point of view, this is a city at the epicentre of gastronomy with the best operators in the world. We are incredibly honoured and humbled to have the opportunity to introduce TANG to this new audience – and to do so in a breathtaking and legendary location is mind-blowing.

“The TANG culinary empire has built up an exceptional international reputation and loyal following since its inception.”

TANG V&A Waterfront, Cape Town was awarded ‘International Restaurant of the Year’ at the 2023 Luxe Restaurant Awards, while TANG Sandton won multiple awards and was most recently nominated at the internationally revered 2023 World Culinary Awards.

