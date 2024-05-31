Chow on this Joburg bunny, Cape Town

Time Out's global survey places Johannesburg as the second-best city for food, ahead of Cape Town.

The man-bun copywriters must be choking on their chai lattes and the well-coiffed madams muttering into their Merlot at the news that Johannesburg, and not Cape Town, has been voted number two best city in the world in which to eat.

That news is probably enough to make Alan very windy or turn Helen Zille blue … but there it is, from the horse’s mouth of leisure magazines, Time Out.

In a list of the world’s 20 best cities in which to eat, Time Out said that to really know a city you have to eat its food.

And what makes a great food city “isn’t its number of plaudits and Michelin stars, but something a bit more simple: options. Good quality meals at reasonable prices”.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rockets Bryanston − An epic three-floor layout of modern luxury and entertainment relaunched

Having experienced nose bleeds at the prices on some Cape Town restaurant menus – seemingly worked out in dollars, pounds and euros – we’d agree.

Time Out quizzed thousands of locals globally on their city’s “must-visit restaurants, must-eat dishes and best-value bites”, as well getting opinions from its global editors and specialist chefs.

Sadly, only the best city in a country made the list.

What’s the point in having a mountain if you can’t have an amazing “kota” sandwich?

ALSO READ: Slim pickings for Garden Route’s Oyster hunters