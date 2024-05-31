Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

31 May 2024

04:30 am

Chow on this Joburg bunny, Cape Town

Time Out's global survey places Johannesburg as the second-best city for food, ahead of Cape Town.

Bunny chow

delicious and meaty bunny chow with Durban flavour. Picture: Pinterest

The man-bun copywriters must be choking on their chai lattes and the well-coiffed madams muttering into their Merlot at the news that Johannesburg, and not Cape Town, has been voted number two best city in the world in which to eat.

That news is probably enough to make Alan very windy or turn Helen Zille blue … but there it is, from the horse’s mouth of leisure magazines, Time Out.

In a list of the world’s 20 best cities in which to eat, Time Out said that to really know a city you have to eat its food.

And what makes a great food city “isn’t its number of plaudits and Michelin stars, but something a bit more simple: options. Good quality meals at reasonable prices”.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rockets Bryanston − An epic three-floor layout of modern luxury and entertainment relaunched

Having experienced nose bleeds at the prices on some Cape Town restaurant menus – seemingly worked out in dollars, pounds and euros – we’d agree.

Time Out quizzed thousands of locals globally on their city’s “must-visit restaurants, must-eat dishes and best-value bites”, as well getting opinions from its global editors and specialist chefs.

Sadly, only the best city in a country made the list.

What’s the point in having a mountain if you can’t have an amazing “kota” sandwich?

ALSO READ: Slim pickings for Garden Route’s Oyster hunters

Read more on these topics

Cape Town City of Johannesburg(COJ) Editorials restaurants

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections Elections 2024: ANC expresses full confidence in IEC – but surprised by MK party results
Elections Zuma’s MK party ‘profoundly disappointed’ in electoral process
Local Soccer Benni McCarthy avails himself for Kaizer Chiefs job
Elections 100-year-old voter stays loyal to DA, hopes for improvement in SA
Elections ‘Every voter will be assisted’: IEC addresses issues experienced at voting stations

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES