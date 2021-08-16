Recipe of the day: Homemade chicken chow mein

Lerato Maimela

Chicken chow mein is a traditional Chinese dish made with egg noodles, chicken, and stir-fried vegetables. The dish is usually pan-fried to add a nice crisp to the egg noodles, and is then tossed in a yummy sauce.

This chicken chow mein recipe is the perfect dinner dish for nights when you do not feel like using too many pots and pans to prepare your meal.

This recipe can be altered by swopping chicken with your desired protein, or ditching the meat for a meatless, vegetarian dish.

Ingredients

2 chicken breast boneless, skinless

3 tablespoon of oil

18 grams of chow mein noodles (uncooked noodles)

2 cups of cabbage

1 large carrot julienned

1/2 batch of green onions

2 garlic cloves

6 tablespoons oyster sauce

3 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons light sesame oil (not toasted)

1/2 cup of chicken broth

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, use a whisk to combine oyster sauce, granulated sugar, sesame oil, soy sauce, chicken broth and cornstarch. Set aside. Cook your noodles according to package instructions then drain, rinse with cold water and set aside. Heat a large wok or pan with olive oil over medium-heat. Cut your chicken breasts into bite-sized strips and cook them in the oil until golden brown. Remove strips and set aside. Add carrots, cabbage and pressed garlic and saute for a few minutes until veggies are slightly softened and the cabbage is a bit translucent. Add chicken and noodles back into the pan. Pour sauce over the top and continue cooking all the ingredients together for another 2 minutes. Garnish your chow mein with chopped green onions and serve the noodles straight from the pan and piping hot!

