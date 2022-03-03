Recipe of the day: Three meat, three cheese lasagna

Citizen Reporter

Meat lovers, this three meat, three cheese lasagna is just for you!

This glorious dish is made with beef, pork and veal minced meat, and is super easy to prepare for those of you who are lazy cooks or do not have the desire to spend too much time slaving in the kitchen and over the stove.

This recipes feeds eight, and can be served alongside your favourite fresh salad.

Three meat, three cheese lasagna

Three meat, three cheese lasagna. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

3 teaspoon dried oregano

1 onion, finely chopped

1 bunch flat-leaf parsley, stalks finely chopped, leaves picked, chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

500g pork and veal mince

500g beef mince

1/3 cup tomato paste

1 cup red wine

100ml milk

2 x 400g cans whole tomatoes

250g coarsely grated mozzarella

200g coarsely grated cheddar

150g finely grated parmesan

475g fresh lasagna sheets

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Mouthwatering prawn tikka masala

Instructions

Heat oil, fennel seeds and oregano in a large flameproof baking dish over medium-high heat. Add onion and parsley stalks, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 6 minutes or until softened. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute or until fragrant, then add the pork and veal mince and the beef mince, and cook, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, for 5 minutes or until browned. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes to cook the paste. Add the wine, milk and tomatoes, breaking up tomatoes with a wooden spoon. Bring to a simmer, reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes or until reduced slightly. Remove from heat, transfer to a heatproof bowl and stand for 45 minutes to cool slightly. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Combine mozzarella, cheddar and parmesan in a bowl. Spread 1 cup of the meat sauce evenly across base of baking dish. Cover with a layer of lasagna sheets, one-third of remaining meat sauce, one-third parsley leaves and one-third cheese mixture. Repeat layering process with remaining ingredients, leaving out the final layer of cheese. Cover with a sheet of baking paper, then a sheet of foil and bake for 40 minutes or until lasagna sheets are tender when a knife is inserted in the centre. Increase oven to 250°C, uncover lasagna and scatter evenly with remaining one-third cheese mixture. Bake for a further 10-15 minutes or until golden and bubbling.

This recipe was found on delicious.com.au