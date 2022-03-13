Recipe of the day: Beef and tater bake

Citizen Reporter

This beef and tater bake is super easy to recreate and is the perfect wholesome and hearty meal to serve during Sunday lunch or dinner.

Pair this yummy bake with a side of your favourite fresh side salad.

There is a beautiful and flavourful vegetarian zucchini, feta and leek bake added to this recipe for all the vegetarian bake lovers.

Beef and tater bake. Picture: iStock

Beef and tater bake

Ingredients

4 cups frozen Tater Tots

1 pound ground beef

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 can condensed cream of broccoli soup, undiluted

1/3 cup 2% milk

1 package frozen chopped broccoli, thawed

1 can french-fried onions, divided

1 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, divided

1 medium tomato, chopped

Method

Preheat oven to 204°C. Spread Tater Tots evenly in an ungreased baking dish. Bake, uncovered, 10 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook over medium heat until no longer pink, 5-7 minutes; crumble meat; drain. Stir in seasonings, soup, milk, broccoli, 3/4 cup onions, 1/2 cup cheese and tomato; heat through. Pour over potatoes. Bake, covered, 20 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining onions and cheese. Bake, uncovered, until cheese is melted, 5-10 minutes.

This recipe was found on tasteofhome.com

Vegetarian zucchini, feta and leek bake

Vegetarian zucchini, feta and leek bake. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

100ml extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup (35g) fresh breadcrumbs

2 leeks, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

4 zucchini, 3 coarsely grated, 1 sliced into rounds

200g feta, crumbled

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

1 egg

100g coarsely grated mozzarella

Capeberry crush

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

170g marinated artichokes, chopped

100g caperberries, finely chopped

2 tablespoons flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Method

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a non-stick frypan over medium heat. Add breadcrumbs and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes or until golden. Set aside until needed.

Preheat oven to 180°C.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a frypan over low heat and add leek and 1/2 tsp salt flakes. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes or until leek is very soft. Add garlic and stir for 2 minutes until softened.

Place grated zucchini in a clean cloth and squeeze out excess liquid over sink. Combine in a bowl with cooled leek mixture, feta, chilli, lemon zest and egg. Lightly season. Spread into a 22cm baking dish.

Toss sliced zucchini with remaining 1 tablespoons oil and layer on top. Scatter with mozzarella. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden.

For the caperberry crush, combine all ingredients in a bowl. Spoon over gratin and scatter with breadcrumbs to serve.

This recipe was found on delicious.com.au