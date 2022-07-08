Recipe of the day: One pot Greek chicken and lemon rice

Citizen Reporter

One pot dishes are the best meals to prepare and serve during the week because they are super easy to cook, which means that you will be spending less time in the kitchen.

This one pot Greek chicken and lemon rice is jam packed with delicious flavours, and is extremely filling, making it the perfect meal to combat the winter chills.

One pot Greek chicken and lemon rice

One pot Greek chicken and lemon rice. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the chicken and marinade

5 chicken thighs, skin on, bone in

1 – 2 lemons, use the zest + 4 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon dried oregano

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

For the rice

1 1/2 tablespoon olive oil, separated

1 small onion, finely diced

1 cup long grain rice

1 1/2 cups chicken broth/stock

3/4 cup water

1 tablespoon dried oregano

3/4 teaspoon salt

Black pepper

For the garnish

Finely chopped parsley or oregano (optional)

Fresh lemon zest (highly recommended)

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Nutella croissant bread pudding

Instructions

Combine the chicken and marinade ingredients in a zip lock bag and set aside for at least 20 minutes, but preferably overnight. Preheat oven to 180°C. Remove chicken from marinade, but reserve the marinade. Heat 1/2 tablespoon olive oil in a deep, heavy based skillet over medium high heat. Place the chicken in the skillet, skin side down, and cook until golden brown, then turn and cook the other side until golden brown. Remove the chicken and set aside. Pour off fat and wipe the pan with a scrunched up ball of paper towel (to remove black bits), then return to the stove. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in the skillet over medium high heat. Add the onion and sauté for a few minutes until translucent. Then add the remaining rice ingredients and reserved marinade. Let the liquid come to a simmer and let it simmer for 30 seconds. Place the chicken on top then place a lid on the skillet. Bake in the oven for 35 minutes. Then remove the lid and bake for a further 10 minutes, or until all the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender (so 45 minutes in total). Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving, garnished with parsley or oregano and fresh lemon zest, if desired.

This recipe was found on recipetineats.com