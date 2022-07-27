Recipe of the day: Spicy boerewors and samp hot pot

Citizen Reporter

This spicy boerewors and samp hot pot recipe is super quick and easy to recreate, and is the perfect hearty meal to get through the midweek blues.

We have added a hearty samp and beans recipe for all the vegetarian umngqushu (samp) lovers who prefer indulging in the dish without any meat.

Spicy boerewors and samp hot pot

Spicy and saucy boerewors and samp hot pot. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

500g boerewors, cooked and sliced

30ml sunflower oil

1 onion, finely diced

1 green pepper, finely diced

2 teaspoons crushed garlic

15ml Rajah mild and Spicy curry powder

350g samp

150g beans

1 tin (410g) chopped and peeled tomatoes

400ml water

12g sachet Knorr Country beef stew Cook-In Sauce

1 Knorrox beef stock cube

Instructions

Heat oil in a large pot and fry the onion, green pepper and garlic. Add the Rajah Mild and Spicy Curry Powder and fry for 1 minute to release the flavour and aroma. Stir in the samp and beans together with the tomatoes, water, contents of the sachet of Knorr Dry Cook-In Sauce Rich Country Beef Stew and the Knorrox beef stock cube. Allow to simmer until creamy adding a little extra water if necessary. Stir through the sliced boerewors and serve.

This recipe was found on whatsfordinner.co.za

Hearty samp and beans

Hearty samp and beans. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup diced green bell pepper

2/3 cup diced onion

793g petite diced tomatoes

1 cup chicken stock

2 tablespoons curry powder

2 teaspoons garlic salt

396g rinsed and drained black-eyed peas

425g rinsed and drained hominy

1/2 cup sliced green onions

Instructions

Heat a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the oil and swirl to coat the pan before adding the bell peppers and onions. Sauté the bell peppers and onions until they begin to soften. Stir in the tomatoes, chicken broth, curry powder, and garlic salt. Simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in the peas and hominy, and simmer an additional 20 minutes. Garnish with the green onions and serve.

This recipe was found on akitchenhoorsadventures.com