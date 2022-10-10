Recipe of the day: Satisfying avocado salads

Citizen Reporter

With the scorching temperatures and unreliable energy source, Eskom, the sheer thought of making dinner can be the last thing on your mind. Salads are a great choice, as they are easy to whip up when you need something delicious and yes – satisfying, especially when you add avocados.

These avocado salads are in season and are perfect when you are crunched on time. You can add meat to either recipe or keep it vegetarian.

Avocado, plum, tomato and sesame seed salad recipe

Serves 6 – 8

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 0

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados, peeled, stoned and quartered

600g mixed ripe assorted tomatoes

3 ripe plums, pitted and sliced into wedges

6 spring onions, sliced on the diagonal

A handful of chives, roughly chopped

For the sesame seed dressing

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

30ml (2 tbsp) red wine vinegar

10ml (2 tsp) fish sauce (optional, omit for vegan)

10ml (2 tsp) soya sauce

125ml (½ cup) avocado or canola oil

30ml (2 tbsp) toasted sesame seeds (reserve 1 teaspoon for garnish)

5cm ginger, finely grated

30ml (2 tbsp) caster sugar

Pinch of chilli flakes, (optional)

Method:

Start by making the dressing; place all the ingredients in a screw-top jar and shake well to combine. Allow to stand and infuse while you make the salad. To make the salad; arrange the avocado quarters, tomatoes and plum slices on a large platter, and sprinkle over spring onions, chives and reserved sesame seeds. Serve drizzled with sesame dressing. Serve immediately.

Avocado, feta, olive and melon salad

Avocado watermelelon salad. Picture: South African Avocado Growers Association

Serves 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 0 minutes

Ingredients:

2 avocados, peeled, stoned and sliced

700g watermelon, peeled and cubed

1 red onion, finely sliced

200g firm feta, crumbled

20 black olives, pitted

1 bunch fresh mint, roughly chopped

Micro greens to garnish

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

Lime wedges to serve

For the dressing

30ml (2 tbsp) balsamic reduction

30ml (2 tbsp) avocado or olive oil

Method:

Arrange the avocado and watermelon on individual plates or a large platter, and scatter with the red onion slices, crumbled feta and olives. Garnish with mint leaves, and micro greens, a grinding of pepper and drizzle with oil and balsamic vinegar. Serve immediately with lime wedges.

Recipe is courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers Association