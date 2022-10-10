Recipe of the day: Satisfying avocado salads

With the scorching temperatures and unreliable energy source, Eskom, the sheer thought of making dinner can be the last thing on your mind. Salads are a great choice, as they are easy to whip up when you need something delicious and yes – satisfying, especially when you add avocados.
These avocado salads are in season and are perfect when you are crunched on time. You can add meat to either recipe or keep it vegetarian.
Avocado, plum, tomato and sesame seed salad recipe
Serves 6 – 8
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 0
Ingredients:
- 2 ripe avocados, peeled, stoned and quartered
- 600g mixed ripe assorted tomatoes
- 3 ripe plums, pitted and sliced into wedges
- 6 spring onions, sliced on the diagonal
- A handful of chives, roughly chopped
- For the sesame seed dressing
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 30ml (2 tbsp) red wine vinegar
- 10ml (2 tsp) fish sauce (optional, omit for vegan)
- 10ml (2 tsp) soya sauce
- 125ml (½ cup) avocado or canola oil
- 30ml (2 tbsp) toasted sesame seeds (reserve 1 teaspoon for garnish)
- 5cm ginger, finely grated
- 30ml (2 tbsp) caster sugar
- Pinch of chilli flakes, (optional)
Method:
- Start by making the dressing; place all the ingredients in a screw-top jar and shake well to combine. Allow to stand and infuse while you make the salad.
- To make the salad; arrange the avocado quarters, tomatoes and plum slices on a large platter, and sprinkle over spring onions, chives and reserved sesame seeds.
- Serve drizzled with sesame dressing.
- Serve immediately.
ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Easy, fast-food-inspired shrimp fried rice
Avocado, feta, olive and melon salad
Serves 4
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 0 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 avocados, peeled, stoned and sliced
- 700g watermelon, peeled and cubed
- 1 red onion, finely sliced
- 200g firm feta, crumbled
- 20 black olives, pitted
- 1 bunch fresh mint, roughly chopped
- Micro greens to garnish
- Freshly ground pepper, to taste
- Lime wedges to serve
For the dressing
- 30ml (2 tbsp) balsamic reduction
- 30ml (2 tbsp) avocado or olive oil
Method:
- Arrange the avocado and watermelon on individual plates or a large platter, and scatter with the red onion slices, crumbled feta and olives.
- Garnish with mint leaves, and micro greens, a grinding of pepper and drizzle with oil and balsamic vinegar.
- Serve immediately with lime wedges.
Recipe is courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers Association