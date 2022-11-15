Recipe of the day: Beef and bacon spaghetti bolognese

Citizen Reporter

Pasta is considered an everyday luxury meal, which is quick and easy to make and if you want to add some extra richness, this beef and bacon spaghetti bolognese will certainly be a rotational recipe to make for dinner.

Make this beef and bacon spaghetti bolognese within 45 minutes.

Beef and bacon spaghetti bolognese recipe:

Ingredients

60g bacon lardons

240g beef mince

125g baby plum tomatoes

1 sachet(s) Italian style herbs

40g pea shoots

1 carton(s) tomato passata

3 unit(s) garlic clove

12ml balsamic vinegar

22g red wine jus paste

180g spaghetti

1 tsp sugar

3 tbsp olive oil

1 Unit(s) ciabatta

40g parmigiana reggiano

200ml water

ALO TRY: Quick and tasty tomato basil chicken pasta

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7. Peel and grate the garlic (or use a garlic press). Heat a drizzle of oil in a large frying pan on medium-high heat. Once hot, add the bacon lardons. Stir-fry until golden, 4-5 mins. Important: Wash your hands and equipment after handling raw meat. Cook lardons thoroughly. Once the bacon is golden, add the beef mince and cook until browned, 5-6 mins. Use a spoon to break it up as it cooks, then drain and discard any excess fat. Season with pepper. Important: Wash your hands and equipment after handling raw mince. The mince is cooked when no longer pink in the middle. Stir in half the garlic and cook for 1 min, then add the sugar and water for the sauce (see ingredients for both amounts), passata, Italian-style herbs and red wine jus paste. Stir together well, then bring the Bolognese to a boil and simmer until thickened, 15-20 mins. Add a splash of water if it gets too thick. Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of water to a boil with 1/2 tsp salt for the pasta. Halve the baby plum tomatoes. Put the balsamic vinegar and olive oil for the dressing (see ingredients for amount) into a medium bowl, then season with salt and pepper. Add the tomatoes to the dressing, stir to combine, and then set aside. Halve the ciabatta and place on a baking tray, cut side up. Put the olive oil for the garlic bread (see ingredients for amount), remaining garlic and half the parmesan into a small bowl and mix together. Spread the cheesy mixture on top of the ciabatta, then set aside. Add the spaghetti to the pan of boiling water and bring it back to a boil. Cook until tender, 8 mins. Once cooked, drain in a colander and pop back in the pan. Drizzle with oil and stir through to stop it from sticking together. While the pasta cooks, bake the ciabatta on the top shelf of your oven until the cheese is golden, 5-6 mins. Once the Bolognese has thickened, taste and season with salt and pepper if needed. When ready, add the cooked spaghetti to the Bolognese and toss to coat. Add a splash of water if it’s a little thick. When everything is ready, add the pea shoots to the bowl of tomatoes and toss them together in the dressing. Cut the cheesy garlic bread into triangles. Serve up your ultimate beef and bacon spaghetti bolognese in bowls with salad and garlic bread as sides. Sprinkle the remaining parmesan over the pasta to finish. Enjoy!

This recipe can be found on hellofresh.co.uk