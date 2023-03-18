Recipe of the day: Spinach mango smoothie bowl

Citizen Reporter

Start off your weekend on a healthy clean note or use this delicious creamy spinach mango smoothie bowl as a post-workout drink, snack or as a treat.

Smoothie bowls have been all the craze for some time, particularly infiltrating restaurants’ breakfast menus.

It is a meal-plated version of a traditional smoothie and the plating is usually Instagram-worthy.

This spinach, apple and mango smoothie is packed with protein from the yoghurt, which could help you reach your daily protein intake goal including iron from spinach and calcium.

Milk and dairy products such as maas, yoghurt and cheese are great sources of calcium that are easily absorbed by the body.

This spinach, apple and mango smoothie is also great and safe for pregnant moms, says Rediscover Dairy dietitian, Maretha Vermaak.

She said in a statement: “For your baby to be born healthy, growth and development need to happen on quite a strict schedule during each of the trimesters and, therefore, these timeframes are called ‘critical periods’. If certain nutrients are in short supply during these critical periods, development or growth may be disrupted. Having a healthy, nutrient-dense diet even before you fall pregnant will give you and your baby a good start”.

This is a quick and easy nutrient-dense smoothie bowl recipe.

Spinach, apple and mango smoothie

Ingredients

2 handfuls of baby spinach

3/4 of an apple

1.3cm piece of fresh ginger

½ mango, frozen

200ml plain full cream yoghurt

Toasted nuts, seeds, raisins, small dollops of full cream yoghurt and cinnamon for toppings.

Instructions:

In a high-powered blender add the spinach, apple, ginger, frozen mango and full-cream yoghurt. Blend until nice and smooth. You can add a small amount of water just to get it going. Pour your smoothie into a bowl and garnish the top with anything that takes your fancy, like toasted nuts, seeds, and raisins as well as a couple of small dollops of full cream yoghurt. Then add a small dusting of cinnamon.

Nutritional Notes*

This 350ml Smoothie Bowl achieves 35% of the daily recommended protein intake, 61.5% of the daily recommended iodine intake and almost 40% daily recommended calcium intake, for pregnant women.

This recipe can be found on rediscoverydairy.com