Christmas meal idea: Ginger gammon with creamy polenta and apple chutney

Here’s the perfect meal to make your Christmas lunch extra special!.

Ginger gammon with creamy polenta and apple chutney. Picture: Supplied

This ginger gammon with creamy polenta and apple chutney is a delicious and festive dish perfect for Christmas.

The gammon is cooked with ginger and spices, and then glazed to a golden finish.

It’s served with smooth, creamy polenta and tangy apple chutney, making it a tasty and comforting meal.

Ginger gammon with creamy polenta and apple chutney

Ingredients

For the gammon

2.5 kg boneless gammon

4 cm fresh ginger, sliced

2 onions, quartered

2 carrots, roughly chopped

2 celery sticks, chopped

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

6 whole cloves

1 tbsp black peppercorns

2 L ginger beer

500 ml chicken stock

The glaze

4 tbsp honey

2 tbsp grated fresh ginger

2 tbsp wholegrain mustard

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp ground cinnamon

For the creamy polenta

500 g white polenta

2 L chicken stock

250 ml cream

100 g butter

100 g parmesan cheese, grated

Salt and white pepper to taste

Apple chutney

4 large Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tbsp grated fresh ginger

200 ml apple cider vinegar

150 g brown sugar

1 tsp yellow mustard seeds

1 cinnamon stick

Pinch of salt

Method

For the gammon:

Place gammon in a large pot with ginger, vegetables, and spices. Pour in ginger beer and stock. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 2 hours, until tender. Remove from liquid and cool slightly. Remove skin, leaving fat layer. Score fat in a diamond pattern.

The glaze:

Mix all glaze ingredients in a bowl. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place the gammon in a roasting pan and brush with glaze. Roast for 30 minutes, basting every 10 minutes, until golden.

The polenta:

Bring stock to boil in a large pot. Gradually whisk in polenta, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and cook for 20-25 minutes, stirring frequently. Add cream, butter, and parmesan—season with salt and pepper. Keep warm, adding extra stock if needed.

Apple chutney:

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 45 minutes until the apples are soft and mixture is thick. Remove the cinnamon stick. Cool before serving.

Gravy:

Strain 500 ml of gammon cooking liquid into a saucepan. Reduce by half. If desired, thicken with 1 tbsp cornflour mixed with water. Season to taste.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

