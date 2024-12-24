Christmas meal idea: Ginger gammon with creamy polenta and apple chutney
Here’s the perfect meal to make your Christmas lunch extra special!.
Ginger gammon with creamy polenta and apple chutney. Picture: Supplied
This ginger gammon with creamy polenta and apple chutney is a delicious and festive dish perfect for Christmas.
The gammon is cooked with ginger and spices, and then glazed to a golden finish.
It’s served with smooth, creamy polenta and tangy apple chutney, making it a tasty and comforting meal.
Ginger gammon with creamy polenta and apple chutney
Ingredients
For the gammon
- 2.5 kg boneless gammon
- 4 cm fresh ginger, sliced
- 2 onions, quartered
- 2 carrots, roughly chopped
- 2 celery sticks, chopped
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 6 whole cloves
- 1 tbsp black peppercorns
- 2 L ginger beer
- 500 ml chicken stock
The glaze
- 4 tbsp honey
- 2 tbsp grated fresh ginger
- 2 tbsp wholegrain mustard
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
For the creamy polenta
- 500 g white polenta
- 2 L chicken stock
- 250 ml cream
- 100 g butter
- 100 g parmesan cheese, grated
- Salt and white pepper to taste
Apple chutney
- 4 large Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp grated fresh ginger
- 200 ml apple cider vinegar
- 150 g brown sugar
- 1 tsp yellow mustard seeds
- 1 cinnamon stick
- Pinch of salt
Method
For the gammon:
- Place gammon in a large pot with ginger, vegetables, and spices.
- Pour in ginger beer and stock. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 2 hours, until tender.
- Remove from liquid and cool slightly. Remove skin, leaving fat layer. Score fat in a diamond pattern.
The glaze:
- Mix all glaze ingredients in a bowl.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Place the gammon in a roasting pan and brush with glaze. Roast for 30 minutes, basting every 10 minutes, until golden.
The polenta:
- Bring stock to boil in a large pot. Gradually whisk in polenta, stirring constantly.
- Reduce heat and cook for 20-25 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Add cream, butter, and parmesan—season with salt and pepper.
- Keep warm, adding extra stock if needed.
Apple chutney:
- Combine all ingredients in a saucepan.
- Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 45 minutes until the apples are soft and mixture is thick.
- Remove the cinnamon stick. Cool before serving.
Gravy:
Strain 500 ml of gammon cooking liquid into a saucepan. Reduce by half. If desired, thicken with 1 tbsp cornflour mixed with water. Season to taste.
*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.
