24 Dec 2024

02:51 pm

Christmas meal idea: Ginger gammon with creamy polenta and apple chutney

Here’s the perfect meal to make your Christmas lunch extra special!.

Gammon recipe

Ginger gammon with creamy polenta and apple chutney. Picture: Supplied

This ginger gammon with creamy polenta and apple chutney is a delicious and festive dish perfect for Christmas.

The gammon is cooked with ginger and spices, and then glazed to a golden finish.

It’s served with smooth, creamy polenta and tangy apple chutney, making it a tasty and comforting meal.

Ginger gammon with creamy polenta and apple chutney

Ingredients

For the gammon

  • 2.5 kg boneless gammon
  • 4 cm fresh ginger, sliced
  • 2 onions, quartered
  • 2 carrots, roughly chopped
  • 2 celery sticks, chopped
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 6 whole cloves
  • 1 tbsp black peppercorns
  • 2 L ginger beer
  • 500 ml chicken stock

The glaze

  • 4 tbsp honey
  • 2 tbsp grated fresh ginger
  • 2 tbsp wholegrain mustard
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

For the creamy polenta

  • 500 g white polenta
  • 2 L chicken stock
  • 250 ml cream
  • 100 g butter
  • 100 g parmesan cheese, grated
  • Salt and white pepper to taste

Apple chutney

  • 4 large Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp grated fresh ginger
  • 200 ml apple cider vinegar
  • 150 g brown sugar
  • 1 tsp yellow mustard seeds
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • Pinch of salt

Method

For the gammon:

  1. Place gammon in a large pot with ginger, vegetables, and spices.
  2. Pour in ginger beer and stock. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 2 hours, until tender.
  3. Remove from liquid and cool slightly. Remove skin, leaving fat layer. Score fat in a diamond pattern.

The glaze:

  1. Mix all glaze ingredients in a bowl.
  2. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  3. Place the gammon in a roasting pan and brush with glaze. Roast for 30 minutes, basting every 10 minutes, until golden.

The polenta:

  1. Bring stock to boil in a large pot. Gradually whisk in polenta, stirring constantly.
  2. Reduce heat and cook for 20-25 minutes, stirring frequently.
  3. Add cream, butter, and parmesan—season with salt and pepper.
  4. Keep warm, adding extra stock if needed.

Apple chutney:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a saucepan.
  2. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 45 minutes until the apples are soft and mixture is thick.
  3. Remove the cinnamon stick. Cool before serving.

Gravy:

Strain 500 ml of gammon cooking liquid into a saucepan. Reduce by half. If desired, thicken with 1 tbsp cornflour mixed with water. Season to taste.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

Ginger gammon with creamy polenta and apple chutney

Gammon recipe

RELATED ARTICLES