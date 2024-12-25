Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

25 Dec 2024

Virgin mary and rescue mocktails for a Merry Christmas

Add some Christmas cheer with these easy and delicious alcohol-free drinks.

Virgin mary and rescue mocktails. Pictures: Supplied

The Virgin Mary Cocktail is tangy and full of flavour, while the Rescue Mocktail is light and refreshing.

These mocktails are great for anyone skipping alcohol this holiday season but still want something special to sip on.

Virgin Mary mocktail

Ingredients

  • Ice cubes
  • 1–2 tsp lemon juice
  • ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 drops Tabasco or hot sauce
  • 1 cup (250 ml) chilled tomato juice Celery stalk, optional, for garnish

Method

  1. Pack your glass with ice cubes.
  2. Add the lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and Tabasco, then top up with tomato juice and stir well.
  3. Garnish with a celery stalk, with or without leaves.

Rescue Mocktail

Ingredients

  • Ice cubes
  • 3 slices lemon
  • 1 tsp Rescue Remedy® or Angostura Bitters
  • ¾ cup (200 ml) sugar-free tonic water

Method

  1. Pack your glass with ice cubes and slices of lemon.
  2. Add the Rescue Remedy or Angostura Bitters and top up with sugar-free tonic water.

*This recipes was sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.

