Recipe of the day: Cream spinach in three ways

A dish that is a must side salad for braai’s or grilled meats in South Africa, cream spinach is a versatile meal that goes with many savoury dishes.

These cream spinach recipes can range from the traditional to the vegan and a very cheesy version.

Cream spinach in three ways

Chef Zanele’s Van Zyl creamed spinach

Creamy spinach by Chef Zanele van Zyl. Picture: Facebook @chefzanelekamvelsaekitchen

Ingredients :

1 bunch of spinach

½ onion finely chopped

1 cup milk

2 tbsp cake flour

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp Knorrox stock powder vegetable curry flavour

½ cup mushrooms sliced

2 tbsp butter

Salt and pepper

Method

Steam the spinach for 2 minutes, drain and set aside In a large pan melt butter, add onion and garlic, mushrooms, and cook until delicate/soft. Add in flour. Pour in the milk, stirring continuously until the white sauce becomes thick, season with salt and pepper. Add steamed spinach to the white sauce, and sprinkle Knorrox stock powder stirring gently to combine. Enjoy!

This recipe can be found on Chef Zanele’s Facebook page.

Vegan creamed spinach

These recipes is suitable for dairy-free, lactose-free, and vegetarian diets

Ingredients

283g of spinach, thawed if frozen

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 cup finely diced white onions

2 1/2 cups plain, unsweetened soy milk (use a brand that uses a thickening agent, like Silk)

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method:

Boil several cups of water in a medium-sized saucepan or stockpot. Place the spinach in a colander or steam basket and steam over the boiling water, for about 3 minutes. Place spinach in a medium-sized bowl and cover to keep warm while making the sauce. Make the cream sauce. In a small saucepan over low to medium heat, heat the oil. Add the flour and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring constantly with a wire whisk until smooth. Continuing to stir, add the soymilk and onions and bring to a simmer for about 4 to 5 minutes. Salt and pepper to taste. In a food processor or blender, combine the spinach with the cream sauce, pulsing several times so that the mixture is creamy but still has visible bits of spinach and onion. Serve on its own as a side with a dairy-free cheese or with pasta or rice as an entree.

This recipe can be found on thespruceeats.com.

Cheesy cream spinach

Cheesy cream spinach. Picture: iStock

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium yellow onion, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 teaspoons Kosher salt, divided

1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, freshly grated

1/4 cup flour

3 1/2 cups half-and-half

2 1/4 pounds fresh leaf spinach, or one pound frozen

1 cup mozzarella cheese

113g of cream cheese

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Instructions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil with two teaspoons of salt. Add the spinach and cook just until wilted, about 1 minute. Drain the spinach in a strainer or colander. Rinse with cold water until cool and squeeze the water out of each fistful of spinach. Chop the spinach bundles into a ¾ inch width. In a large skillet melt the butter with the garlic and onions. Cook on medium-low for 8-10 minutes or until the onions are translucent. Add in the remaining kosher salt, black pepper and nutmeg. Add in the flour and mix with a wooden spoon over low and cook for 2-3 minutes until the aroma is a bit nutty. Add the half and half and cook until boiling. Add in the mozzarella cheese and cream cheese. Cook for 6-8 minutes or until the mixture has thickened. Add in the spinach and the Parmesan cheese and stir to combine.

This recipe can be found on dinnertheendessert.com.