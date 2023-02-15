Recipe of the day: Easy Mexican pasta bean salad

Citizen Reporter

On days when you feel like you need to do minimal cooking, the go-to from your pantry is usually staples such as pasta, rice, maize meal or beans. However, a bean salad doesn’t sound the best to some people but this pasta bean salad is spicy and inspired by Mexico.

Make this Mexican bean pasta salad in about 15 to 20 minutes.

In matching the Mexican culture and its food you can be creative with this recipe. You can make this salad as a great pairing with tacos or opt out of the pasta for just an even simpler bean salad.

The salad can also be a great filling for burritos, or on a wrap enjoyed for lunch and dinner. Make this recipe for the family any time of the week and served also as a side salad.

Simple Mexican pasta bean salad

Ingredients

226g of dried uncooked pasta (I used jumbo elbow macaroni)

1 can of black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup corn, thawed if frozen

1 cup tomatoes, diced

3 tbsp cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

3 tbsp chipotle in adobo, sauce only

1/2 tsp chilli powder

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 medium lime

salt and pepper to taste

avocado, sliced for serving if desired

Method

Boil pasta until al dente according to package instructions. Drain and rinse with cold water and set aside. Add the cooked pasta to a large bowl along with the black beans, corn, tomatoes, cilantro and red onion. In a small bowl combine the dressing ingredients: Mayonnaise, sour cream, chipotle in adobo, chilli powder, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder and lime juice. Add the sauce ingredients to the pasta and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately or chill before serving. When you are ready to eat serve with sliced or diced avocado.

This recipe can be found on chefsavy.com.

