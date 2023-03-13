Recipe of the day: Wholesome egg slice onion curry

Citizen Reporter

These recipes celebrate the humble egg. More than just a breakfast meal, eggs are a go-to as they are quick and easy to prepare such as egg and sliced onion curry.

These recipes, the egg and sliced onion curry and egg niche quiche, are simple recipes that maximise the potential of eggs and their protein.

The curry is a wholesome quick meal and great for dinners. You can add lentils or chickpeas to bulk it up or stretch the leftovers for another meal.

Egg and sliced onion curry

Egg and sliced onion curry. Picture: iStock

Serves 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

2 large brown onions, sliced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2cm fresh ginger peeled and grated

30ml (2 tbsp) curry paste

1 x 400g can tomato Passata or smooth tomato puree

1 x 400g can of coconut milk

8 large eggs, hardboiled and peeled

Seasoning, to taste

Fresh coriander, to garnish

Lemon wedges, to serve

Roti or rice, to serve

Method:

In a frying pan, heat the olive oil and add the onion slices and sauté until softened, adding a splash of water if necessary to prevent catching on the bottom. Cook until lightly caramelised and golden brown, approximately 10 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the curry paste and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the tomato and coconut milk and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Cut the eggs in half lengthwise and add to the curry, season and heat through for 2-3 minutes. Garnish with chopped coriander and lemon wedges. Serve with roti for lunch or light supper with steamed rice.

Tuna Quiche Niçoise

Eggs Nicoise Quiche. Picture: Supplied

Serves 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

8 large eggs

30ml (2 tbsp) flour

150ml cream

Seasoning, to taste

1 can tuna, drained

200g asparagus or broccoli, blanched

150g black olives (pitted)

200g tomatoes, chopped or cherry tomatoes, halved

30g basil, finely chopped

Method:

Preheat oven to 180°C. Whisk eggs, flour and cream together with seasoning. In an ovenproof casserole dish place the tuna, chopped asparagus/broccoli, olives, tomatoes and basil. Pour over the egg mixture and decorate with a few cocktail tomato halves and asparagus pieces (if using). Bake until set and golden, about 30-40 minutes. Serve hot or cold with a crisp green salad.

These recipes are courtesy of EGGcellentFood.