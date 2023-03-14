Recipe of the day: Sticky sesame spare ribs

Citizen Reporter

As more and more people try to cut down their cooking time for varying reasons such as limited time due to your pending load shedding schedule, or you are exhausted from a long day and making your favourite meals such as spare ribs can be a daunting task if you think it would be time-consuming.

South African brand, Royco, has made a range of marinades and potato bakes that will make it easy to prepare certain dishes.

Their sticky sesame spare ribs will result in tender sticky goodness without needing to do an overnight marinade, however, you will need to do a quick marinade for just 20 minutes.

This recipe requires you to cook the spare ribs over a braai or grill, make sure to prepare your coals well before you start making your spare ribs and eventually cooking them.

Sticky sesame spare ribs recipe

Cooking time: 50 minutes

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Serves 2

Ingredients

500g pork or beef spareribs

2 bay leaves

2 cloves of garlic

Royco Spare Rib Marinade

3 tbsp sesame seeds

4 spring onions, chopped

Note* For a vegetarian option, marinate large brown mushrooms. No par-boiling is required, just grill until cooked and serve with the same garnish.

Method

Place the rack of ribs in a large pot of water with bay leaves, garlic cloves and a pinch of salt. Boil for 40 minutes. Mix the Royco Spare Rib Marinade as per the instructions on the pack. Toast the sesame seeds in a dry pan on low heat until golden and set aside. Remove ribs from the pot when soft enough to pierce a knife through, but not yet falling off the bone. Place the ribs in a casserole dish and coat in the Royco Spare Rib Marinade. Leave to marinade for 20 minutes. Grill the ribs over the coals until either side is brown and sticky. Plate the ribs and garnish with the toasted sesame seeds and spring onions. Serve with your favourite braai sides.

This recipe can be found on royco.co.za.