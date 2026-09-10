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Heritage Month delicacies: Vetkoek with boerewors and tomato smoor fried eggs

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

10 September 2026

03:32 pm

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This meal can be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Vetkoek with Boerewors and Tomato Smoor Fried Eggs

Vetkoek with Boerewors and Tomato Smoor Fried Eggs. Picture: Supplied

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Heritage Month is a time to celebrate South Africa’s diverse food culture and the dishes that bring people together.

This recipe combines freshly fried vetkoek with boerewors, tomato smoor and fried eggs, bringing together familiar local flavours. It can be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Vetkoek with boerewors and tomato smoor fried eggs

Ingredients

  • Sunflower oil, for cooking
  • 500 g bread dough
  • 4 rosemary sprigs
  • 500 g thin boerewors, cut into 4 strips (or leftover boerewors, sliced into rings)
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 410 g tin chopped tomatoes
  • Salt and pepper
  • 4 eggs

Method

  1. Heat enough oil for deep frying in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cut the dough into 4 pieces and deep fry, two at a time, for about 10 minutes, turning until golden brown and cooked through. Drain on kitchen paper.
  2. Strip the leaves off the bottom half of each rosemary sprig. Roll each boerewors strip up and skewer with the rosemary sprigs.
  3. Heat a splash of oil in a 23 cm frying pan over medium-high heat and fry the boerewors for about 10 minutes, turning until cooked. Keep aside.
  4. Fry the onion in the same pan for about 5 minutes or until browned. Add the garlic and fry for 1 minute. If using leftover boerewors, slice and fry with the onion and garlic.
  5. Stir through the tomatoes and 15 ml (1 tbsp) of the stripped rosemary leaves. Bring to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper.
  6. Make 4 holes in between the smoor and break an egg into each. Reduce the heat to low and cook for about 7 minutes or until the egg whites are set. Season eggs with salt and pepper.
  7. Cut the vetkoek open and top with boerewors and tomato smoor fried eggs. Scatter with remaining stripped rosemary leaves.

*This recipe is courtesy of eggcellentfoodsa

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Vetkoek with boerewors and tomato smoor fried eggs

Vetkoek with Boerewors and Tomato Smoor Fried Eggs

  • Author: EGGcellent FoodSA

Ingredients

Scale

    • 500 g bread dough

    • 4 rosemary sprigs

RELATED ARTICLES

    • 500 g thin boerewors, cut into 4 strips (or leftover boerewors, sliced into rings)

    • 1 onion, chopped

    • 1 garlic clove, crushed

    • 410 g tin chopped tomatoes

    • Salt and pepper

  • 4 eggs

Instructions

 

  1. Heat enough oil for deep frying in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cut the dough into 4 pieces and deep fry, two at a time, for about 10 minutes, turning until golden brown and cooked through. Drain on kitchen paper.

  2. Strip the leaves off the bottom half of each rosemary sprig. Roll each boerewors strip up and skewer with the rosemary sprigs.

  3. Heat a splash of oil in a 23 cm frying pan over medium-high heat and fry the boerewors for about 10 minutes, turning until cooked. Keep aside.

  4. Fry the onion in the same pan for about 5 minutes or until browned. Add the garlic and fry for 1 minute. If using leftover boerewors, slice and fry with the onion and garlic.

  5. Stir through the tomatoes and 15 ml (1 tbsp) of the stripped rosemary leaves. Bring to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper.

  6. Make 4 holes in between the smoor and break an egg into each. Reduce the heat to low and cook for about 7 minutes or until the egg whites are set. Season eggs with salt and pepper.

  7. Cut the vetkoek open and top with boerewors and tomato smoor fried eggs. Scatter with remaining stripped rosemary leaves.

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