Young chefs ask for R1.5 million in donations to represent SA at Culinary World Cup

The chefs will represent South Africa at the 2026 Culinary World Cup in November this year.

South Africa’s Junior Culinary Team Masakhane is seeking R1.5 million in donations to help the team represent the country at the 2026 Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg.

The South African Chefs Association (SA Chefs) is appealing to the public to contribute towards the team’s participation in the competition, which takes place from 21 to 25 November.

At the time of writing, the team had raised R51 036 towards its R1.5 million target on BackaBuddy.

“Representing South Africa on this stage is more than a competition; it’s a chance for young, talented chefs to put our country’s food culture, skill, and spirit on the global map. But getting there takes more than talent,” the team said on the campaign.

“Every rand raised helps build that pipeline, starting with getting this team to Luxembourg. We’re asking you to back Team Masakhane. Every contribution, big or small, gets them closer to that kitchen in Luxembourg.”

Meet the young chefs who will represent SA in Luxembourg

The 10-member squad was selected following a national call for entries, trials and a judging process.

The squad includes young chefs from hospitality establishments and culinary training institutions across the country.

The 2026 Junior Team Masakhane Training Squad includes:

Callum Condie – Swiss Hotel School (SHS South Africa)

Elizabeth Ncube – Saxon Hotel (HTA School of Culinary Art)

Ethan Joseph – Saxon Hotel (FBI Chef School)

Lesedi Morudi – Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff (Capsicum Culinary Studio)

Loyiso Mlondo – 54 on Bath (Capsicum Culinary Studio)

Makgobokele Nchabeleng – Private Chef (CTIA)

Phenyo Pooe – 54 on Bath (The Professional Cooking Academy)

Pholoso Sebola – Marriott Melrose Arch (HTA School of Culinary Art)

Thando Ntsele – University of Johannesburg (Soweto Chefs Academy)

Unami Binda – Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff (Capsicum Culinary Studio)

Preparing for Culinary World Cup

The team will undergo an intensive training programme ahead of the competition. Preparations will focus on technical skills, teamwork, and competition readiness.

The national trials were judged by industry professionals who assessed the competitors on technical and professional skills.

Chef Donaldson Madubela will serve as head coach. He will be supported by technical head coach Chef Marcus Gericke and pastry coach Chef Catherine Adonis.

The management team includes Team Manager and Director of Competitions Chef Pieter Malan and Head of Team Talent Mahlomola Thamae.

“The Culinary World Cup provides an invaluable platform for young chefs to develop their skills while representing South Africa on one of the most respected stages in international culinary competition,” said Malan.

“This group represents the future of our industry, and we are committed to guiding and supporting them as they grow into world-class culinary professionals.”

SA Chefs president Chef Coo Pillay said the selection was an important step for the young chefs.

“This talented group of young chefs embodies the passion, resilience and innovation that define South Africa’s culinary future. Their selection is not only a personal achievement but a reflection of the strength of our industry’s training and mentorship,” said Pillay.

“We are proud to support them as they prepare to showcase South African excellence on the global stage.”

The RAK Porcelain Culinary World Cup 2026 will take place from 21 to 25 November 2026 in Luxembourg.