Recipe of the day: Mediterranean okra stew

There are certain types of vegetables and fruits that South Africans aren’t too familiar with, particularly those from West Africa to Southeast Asia, this includes okra which is largely associated with meals in Nigeria.

Okra is also known as gumbo in parts of Africa and America. It’s a summer vegetable nicknamed ladies fingers, it is a flowering plant in the mallow family and has edible green seed pods.

In South Africa, you will likely find them at retailers such as Food Lovers Market or a local food and veg shop.

Okra recipes are normally used in stews, they can be baked in the oven or deep fried, popped in an air fryer and are perfect in Nigerian okra soup.

This okra recipe has a twist with Mediterranean flavours with more accessible ingredients in your pantry, easier than going on the hunt for several other ingredients in traditional okra recipes from West Africa and South East Asia.

You can add meat to this recipe.

Mediterranean okra stew recipe

Instructions

Extra virgin olive oil

1 small onion chopped (1 cup chopped onion)

4 garlic cloves minced

2 small green chiles such as jalapeno chopped

1 lb frozen or fresh cut okra sliced into rounds (or small whole okra, trimmed)

Salt and pepper

1 teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon coriander

½ teaspoon paprika

1 ½ cups crushed tomatoes

½ cup water

1 tomato sliced into rounds

Juice of ½ lime more to your liking

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet (or pan with a lid) over medium-high until shimmering but not smoking. Lower the heat to medium and add the onions, garlic and chopped jalapeno peppers. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes stirring regularly (do not let the garlic burn, if needed adjust the heat). Add the okra and saute for 5 to 7 minutes over medium-high heat. Season with kosher salt, black pepper and spices. Toss to coat. Add the crushed tomatoes and water. Stir to combine. Add the tomato slices on top. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to low and cover most of the way (leave a little opening at the top). Let the okra simmer on low heat for 20 to 25 minutes or until the okra has softened. Uncover and add the juice of ½ lime (more to your liking). Remove from heat and serve over rice or with warm pita bread.

This recipe can be found on themediterraneandish.com.