Recipe of the day: Peanut butter chocolate squares

Now, we are biased when it comes to this day, but it is Peanut Butter Lover’s Day after all and it’s a day we would gladly appreciate every single day.

Whether you like it crunchy, smooth, with added sugar or homemade, this spread is generally enjoyed over a sandwich or in between one.

However over the years, peanut butter has become a popular feature in sweet treats, just think Reese’s biscuit sandwiches, limited peanut butter chocolates, peanut butter squares, the spread on toast with bananas, dizzy some syrup or as a dip with your apples.

There is a lot you can do with peanut butter including healthy snacking.

These peanut butter chocolate four-ingredient squares or bars recipe is great for breakfast, a sweet treat or as a snack.

Peanut butter chocolate squares recipe

Makes 15⁠

Hands-on time: 10 minutes⁠

Hands-off time: 60 minutes⁠

Ingredients⁠

⁠3 cups Kellogg’s All-Bran Fruit & Oats Crunch⁠

1 cup (227g) peanut butter ⁠

½ cup honey⁠

2 slabs (250g) of dark chocolate⁠

⁠Serving Suggestions:⁠

Desiccated coconut⁠

Method⁠

Line a square 23cm baking dish with baking paper. ⁠ ⁠Add the Kellogg’s® All-Bran Fruit & Oats Crunch to a resealable bag. Use a rolling pin to crush them into a large crumble and ensure the crumble is not too fine. Kellogg’s® All-Bran Flakes can be used if preferred. *Chef’s Tip: If you’re using the last of the All-Bran Fruit and Oats, crush directly in Kellogg’s packet.⁠ Add the peanut butter and honey to a microwave-safe bowl. ⁠ Heat the mixture for 1 minute, stirring in 20-second intervals or until the mixture is melted, smooth and velvety. Add the Kellogg’s® All-Bran Fruit & Oats to the peanut butter mixture and fold until evenly coated. *Chef’s Tip: Nuts and dried fruit can be added here for extra flavour! ⁠ Transfer the mixture to the lined baking dish. Flatten the top using the back of the spoon before setting the dish aside.⁠ Add the chocolate to the same microwave-safe bowl used before and heat the chocolate until smooth and melted through or for about 20-30 seconds, stirring in 10-second intervals. *Chef’s Tip: Milk or white chocolate can be used if preferred.⁠ Pour the melted chocolate over the prepared bran base and smoothen the top with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle a thin layer of desiccated coconut if using. Place the slab into the fridge to set for 40-60 minutes or until firm to the touch. ⁠ Lift the slab out of the baking dish using the paper to help. Cut the slab into even-sized squares. The cut bars can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Serve on a platter and ENJOY!

*Chef’s Tip: These delicious bars are a great way to increase your fibre intake!

This recipe can be found on Foodies of SA Instagram page.