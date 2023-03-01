Recipes

Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
2 minute read
1 Mar 2023
3:53 pm

Recipe of the day: Peanut butter chocolate squares

Citizen Reporter

These peanut butter chocolate squares just need four ingredients and are perfect for healthy snacking or for breakfast.

peanut butter chocolate squares recipe
Peanut butter chocolate squares. Picture: Instagram, screengrab @foodiesofsa

Now, we are biased when it comes to this day, but it is Peanut Butter Lover’s Day after all and it’s a day we would gladly appreciate every single day. 

Whether you like it crunchy, smooth, with added sugar or homemade, this spread is generally enjoyed over a sandwich or in between one. 

However over the years, peanut butter has become a popular feature in sweet treats, just think Reese’s biscuit sandwiches, limited peanut butter chocolates, peanut butter squares, the spread on toast with bananas, dizzy some syrup or as a dip with your apples. 

There is a lot you can do with peanut butter including healthy snacking. 

These peanut butter chocolate four-ingredient squares or bars recipe is great for breakfast, a sweet treat or as a snack. 

Peanut butter chocolate squares recipe

Makes 15⁠

READ MORE
How to cook food without using fire, gas or electricity – yes, it is possible

Hands-on time: 10 minutes⁠

Hands-off time: 60 minutes⁠

Ingredients⁠

  • ⁠3 cups Kellogg’s All-Bran Fruit & Oats Crunch⁠
  • 1 cup (227g) peanut butter ⁠
  • ½ cup honey⁠
  • 2 slabs (250g) of dark chocolate⁠

⁠Serving Suggestions:⁠

Desiccated coconut⁠

ALSO TRY: Recipe of the day: Peppermint crisp milk tart

Method⁠

  1. Line a square 23cm baking dish with baking paper. ⁠
  2. ⁠Add the Kellogg’s® All-Bran Fruit & Oats Crunch to a resealable bag. Use a rolling pin to crush them into a large crumble and ensure the crumble is not too fine. Kellogg’s® All-Bran Flakes can be used if preferred. *Chef’s Tip: If you’re using the last of the All-Bran Fruit and Oats, crush directly in Kellogg’s packet.⁠
  3. Add the peanut butter and honey to a microwave-safe bowl. ⁠
  4. Heat the mixture for 1 minute, stirring in 20-second intervals or until the mixture is melted, smooth and velvety.
  5. Add the Kellogg’s® All-Bran Fruit & Oats to the peanut butter mixture and fold until evenly coated. *Chef’s Tip: Nuts and dried fruit can be added here for extra flavour! ⁠
  6. Transfer the mixture to the lined baking dish. Flatten the top using the back of the spoon before setting the dish aside.⁠
  7. Add the chocolate to the same microwave-safe bowl used before and heat the chocolate until smooth and melted through or for about 20-30 seconds, stirring in 10-second intervals. *Chef’s Tip: Milk or white chocolate can be used if preferred.⁠
  8. Pour the melted chocolate over the prepared bran base and smoothen the top with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle a thin layer of desiccated coconut if using. Place the slab into the fridge to set for 40-60 minutes or until firm to the touch. ⁠
  9. Lift the slab out of the baking dish using the paper to help. Cut the slab into even-sized squares. The cut bars can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Serve on a platter and ENJOY! 

*Chef’s Tip: These delicious bars are a great way to increase your fibre intake!

This recipe can be found on Foodies of SA Instagram page.

Read more on these topics