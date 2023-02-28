Effortless air fryer recipes for the week

Citizen Reporter

If you are looking to make a few quick recipes that are somewhat healthy and from one appliance look no further than air fryer recipes.

This in-trend appliance is quite in demand as it is easy to use, a quick nifty gadget that is able to heat up and cook food in a shorter time period.

Air fryer recipes usually are ready within 30 minutes to some impressive and better results than cooking your dish using an oven or pan.

These air fryer recipes range from vegan, to delicious chicken wings and an old classic, spaghetti meatballs as there will likely be some leftovers.

Tasty and easy air fryer recipes

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Air fried Buffalo chicken wings. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

1kg chicken wings, tips snipped off

sea salt

3tbs unsalted butter

¼ cup Sriracha sauce (or similar hot sauce)

2 tbsp white vinegar

Method

Pat chicken wings dry with a paper towel and season with sea salt. Place half the wings in the air-fryer basket in a single layer (no stacking) and cook for 15 minutes at 200°C, turning over halfway through cooking, until the skin has browned and the chicken is cooked through. Remove, set aside and cook the second batch of wings. When all the wings are done, combine them in the air fryer and cook for 4 more minutes. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt the butter then whisk in the sriracha and vinegar until well combined. Transfer hot cooked wings to a large bowl and pour over the sauce, tossing to coat evenly. Serve immediately.

Spaghetti & Meat Balls

Spaghetti meatballs air fired. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

450g beef mince

2 large eggs

2 tsp balsamic vinegar

115g breadcrumbs

4 large garlic cloves, minced

85g Parmesan, grated

½ cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Sea salt and ground black pepper

350g spaghetti

400g tinned tomatoes

1 red chilli, thinly sliced

1 tbsp olive oil

Fresh basil leaves, torn

Method

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, vinegar and ½ tsp each of salt and pepper. Stir in the breadcrumbs and let sit for a minute. Stir in the minced garlic and grated Parmesan, then the chopped parsley. Add mince and gently mix to combine. Shape the meat mixture into 20 balls (about the size of a golf ball) and place in a single layer on the air fryer rack (do not stack). Cook (in batches if necessary) at 200°C for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, cook spaghetti in boiling salted water until al dente. In a bowl, add the tomatoes, chilli, garlic, oil and ¼ tsp each of salt and pepper. Pour over the meatballs and continue air-frying until meatballs are cooked through, about 5 to 6 minutes more. Toss the meatball/tomato mix with the pasta and serve topped with grated Parmesan and torn basil leaves.

Spicy Cauliflower Stir Fry (vegan)

Spicy cauliflower air fried. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

1 cauliflower, cut into florets

1 small onion, thinly sliced

5 cloves garlic, mashed

1½ tbs soy sauce

1 tbsp rice vinegar

½ tsp coconut sugar

1 tbsp Sriracha or other favourite hot sauce

2 spring onions, diagonally sliced

Method

Place cauliflower in the air fryer. If your air fryer is one that has holes in the bottom you’ll need to use an air fryer insert. Set the temp to 180°C degrees and cook cauliflower for 10 minutes. Open the air fryer and give the cauliflower a shake. Add the sliced onion, stir and cook for a further 10 more minutes. Add garlic, stir and cook for 5 minutes. Mix soy sauce, rice vinegar, coconut sugar, Sriracha, salt and pepper together in a small bowl. Add the mixture to the cauliflower and stir to coat evenly and thoroughly. Cook for 5 more minutes then garnish with sliced spring onions and serve.

This recipe is courtesy of chefs from Capsicum Culinary Studio.