Recipe of the day: Chicken chilli con carne

Ingredients

Chicken chilli con carne:

2 tbsp olive oil

800g chicken mince

2 medium brown onions, finely chopped

1 medium red capsicum, diced

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 1/2 tbsp ground cumin

1 1/2 tbsp ground coriander

2 x 400g cans red kidney beans, drained, rinsed

3 x 400g cans diced tomatoes

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried chilli flakes (optional)

Steamed white rice, to serve

Fresh coriander, to serve

Chicken Chili con carne. Picture: iStock

Method

Step 1

Heat half the oil in a large, heavy-based saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook mince in 2 batches, stirring with a wooden spoon to break up mince, for 8 to 10 minutes or until browned. Transfer to a bowl.

Step 2

Heat remaining oil in pan. Add onion and capsicum. Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes or until softened. Add garlic, cumin and coriander.

Cook, stirring, for 1 minute or until fragrant. Return mince to pan. Stir to coat. Add beans, tomato, oregano, chilli, if using, and 1/2 cup cold water.

Cover. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low. Simmer for 30 minutes. Remove lid. Simmer for 15 minutes or until sauce has thickened.

Step 3

Serve half the chilli con carne with rice, sprinkled with coriander. Cover and refrigerate remaining chilli con carne.

Recipe notes

Leftovers tips: You can keep leftovers in the fridge or up to 3 days. Store in airtight containers or snap-lock bags.

Leftover Chicken chilli con carne can be frozen in airtight containers or snap-lock bags for up to 3 months. Thaw in the fridge overnight before using.

This recipe was sourced from taste.com.

