Recipe of the day: Chicken chilli con carne

Looking for a mouthwatering and flavourful dish to spice up your dinner?
Look no further than chicken chilli con carne, a delightful twist on the classic recipe. Packed with tender chicken, aromatic spices, and hearty beans, this dish is sure to tantalise your taste buds and satisfy your craving for a satisfying meal.
Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or simply want to treat yourself to a scrumptious homemade dinner, this chicken chilli con carne recipe is a must-try.
Ingredients
Chicken chilli con carne:
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 800g chicken mince
- 2 medium brown onions, finely chopped
- 1 medium red capsicum, diced
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 1/2 tbsp ground cumin
- 1 1/2 tbsp ground coriander
- 2 x 400g cans red kidney beans, drained, rinsed
- 3 x 400g cans diced tomatoes
- 1 tbsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp dried chilli flakes (optional)
- Steamed white rice, to serve
- Fresh coriander, to serve
Method
Step 1
Heat half the oil in a large, heavy-based saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook mince in 2 batches, stirring with a wooden spoon to break up mince, for 8 to 10 minutes or until browned. Transfer to a bowl.
Step 2
Heat remaining oil in pan. Add onion and capsicum. Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes or until softened. Add garlic, cumin and coriander.
Cook, stirring, for 1 minute or until fragrant. Return mince to pan. Stir to coat. Add beans, tomato, oregano, chilli, if using, and 1/2 cup cold water.
Cover. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low. Simmer for 30 minutes. Remove lid. Simmer for 15 minutes or until sauce has thickened.
Step 3
Serve half the chilli con carne with rice, sprinkled with coriander. Cover and refrigerate remaining chilli con carne.
Recipe notes
Leftovers tips: You can keep leftovers in the fridge or up to 3 days. Store in airtight containers or snap-lock bags.
Leftover Chicken chilli con carne can be frozen in airtight containers or snap-lock bags for up to 3 months. Thaw in the fridge overnight before using.
This recipe was sourced from taste.com.
