Recipe of the day: Gammon steaks with gingered cling peach salsa
This is a mouthwatering combination that will elevate your grilling game to a new level.
Gammon steaks with gingered cling peach salsa. Picture: Supplied
Imagine sinking your teeth into a tender, flavourful gammon steak, each bite bursting with juicy goodness, complemented by the refreshing sweetness of ripe peaches and the subtle heat of ginger and chilli.
This Thursday’s culinary delight is a fusion of flavours that will tantalise your taste buds and leave you craving for more.
The gammon steaks with gingered cling peach salsa recipe is perfect for a delightful meal any time of the day.
Gammon steaks with gingered cling peach salsa
Ingredients
For cling peach salsa
- 200g diced firm cling peaches
- 1 small red onion peeled and finely diced
- 2 tbsps finely chopped preserved ginger
- 1 tsp freshly grated ginger
- 1 large peeled clove of garlic finely grated
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp sesame oil (optional)
- 1 red chilli finely chopped
- 2 tbsps chopped coriander
- Salt and pepper to taste
The gammon steaks
- 4 x gammon steaks
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tbsps olive oil
- 1 clove grated garlic
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 level tsp ground cumin
Method
For cling peach salsa
- Place all the ingredients into a bowl and toss together, taste, and adjust the seasoning.
- Chill till needed.
For the gammon steaks
- Bring the gammon steaks to room temperature.
- Mix the remaining ingredients together and rub onto both sides of the steaks.
- Heat a grill pan till it’s really hot and cook the steaks for 4 minutes per side, crisp up the fat nicely.
- Remove from the pan and keep warm while you cook the rest.
- Serve the steaks topped with peach salsa.
*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.
