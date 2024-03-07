Recipes

7 Mar 2024

Recipe of the day: Gammon steaks with gingered cling peach salsa

This is a mouthwatering combination that will elevate your grilling game to a new level.

Gammon steaks peach salsa recipe

Gammon steaks with gingered cling peach salsa. Picture: Supplied

Imagine sinking your teeth into a tender, flavourful gammon steak, each bite bursting with juicy goodness, complemented by the refreshing sweetness of ripe peaches and the subtle heat of ginger and chilli.

This Thursday’s culinary delight is a fusion of flavours that will tantalise your taste buds and leave you craving for more.

The gammon steaks with gingered cling peach salsa recipe is perfect for a delightful meal any time of the day.

Gammon steaks with gingered cling peach salsa

Ingredients

For cling peach salsa

  • 200g diced firm cling peaches
  • 1 small red onion peeled and finely diced
  • 2 tbsps finely chopped preserved ginger
  • 1 tsp freshly grated ginger
  • 1 large peeled clove of garlic finely grated
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tsp sesame oil (optional)
  • 1 red chilli finely chopped
  • 2 tbsps chopped coriander
  • Salt and pepper to taste

The gammon steaks

  • 4 x gammon steaks
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 tbsps olive oil
  • 1 clove grated garlic
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1 level tsp ground cumin

Method

For cling peach salsa

  1. Place all the ingredients into a bowl and toss together, taste, and adjust the seasoning.
  2. Chill till needed.

For the gammon steaks

  1. Bring the gammon steaks to room temperature.
  2. Mix the remaining ingredients together and rub onto both sides of the steaks.
  3. Heat a grill pan till it’s really hot and cook the steaks for 4 minutes per side, crisp up the fat nicely.
  4. Remove from the pan and keep warm while you cook the rest.
  5. Serve the steaks topped with peach salsa.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

