Recipe of the day: Creamy samp and beans recipe with pork trotters

If you’re looking for dinner recipes, other than the usual one-pot dinners, air fryer recipes or chicken and beef stew, this delicious samp and beans recipe might just be worth a try. With the addition of pork trotters, butternut mash and spinach it will make a delectable dinner to heat you up when it’s cold outside.
ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Oven-baked pork neck steaks and coleslaw
Creamy samp and beans recipe with a Nola twist
- 2 cups samp and beans, cooked
- 2 tablespoons Nola mayonnaise
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
Method
- In a pan, sauté the onions in the curry and turmeric until fragrant.
- Add the cooked onion to the cooked samp and beans.
- Stir in the Nola mayonnaise to add a creamy texture to the samp.
Pork trotters
Ingredients
- 1kg pork trotters
- tin chopped tomatoes
- 1 chopped onion
- Beef stock/cube
Method
- In a pot, add trotters and enough water to cover and simmer for an hour on a medium heat.
- Add the onions and tomatoes and season with the beef cube.
- Cook another 30 minutes until the meat is tender and falls off the bone.
Butternut mash
Ingredients
- 1 medium butternut, cubed
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- Pinch of cinnamon
ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Two comforting soup recipes to beat the winter blues
Method
- Cook butternut on a medium heat with ¼ cup water till cooked and soft.
- Once cooed, add sugar and butter and mash. Finish with the pinch of cinnamon spice.
Spicy Spinach
Ingredients
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 green chilies, chopped
- 1 teaspoon garlic, mashed
- 4 cups spinach, washed
- ½ cup Nola mayonnaise
Method
- In a saucepan, sauté the onion and garlic until the onions are translucent.
- Add the chili and fry for 1 more minute.
- Add the spinach and ¼ cup water.
- Cover and cook for 10 minutes.
- Add Nola Mayonnaise and season with salt and pepper.
*This recipe was found on www.afternoonexpress.co.za