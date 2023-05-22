Recipes

22 May 2023
Recipe of the day: Creamy samp and beans recipe with pork trotters

This flavourful samp and beans recipe is the perfect meal on a cold winter’s evening. Serve it with butternut mash and spicy spinach.

Creamy samp and beans recipe with pork trotters
Picture: iStock

If you’re looking for dinner recipes, other than the usual one-pot dinners, air fryer recipes or chicken and beef stew, this delicious samp and beans recipe might just be worth a try. With the addition of pork trotters, butternut mash and spinach it will make a delectable dinner to heat you up when it’s cold outside.

Creamy samp and beans recipe with a Nola twist

  • 2 cups samp and beans, cooked
  • 2 tablespoons Nola mayonnaise
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric

Method

  1. In a pan, sauté the onions in the curry and turmeric until fragrant.
  2. Add the cooked onion to the cooked samp and beans.
  3. Stir in the Nola mayonnaise to add a creamy texture to the samp.

Pork trotters

Ingredients

  • 1kg pork trotters
  • tin chopped tomatoes
  • 1 chopped onion
  • Beef stock/cube

Method

  1. In a pot, add trotters and enough water to cover and simmer for an hour on a medium heat.
  2. Add the onions and tomatoes and season with the beef cube.
  3. Cook another 30 minutes until the meat is tender and falls off the bone.

Butternut mash

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

  • 1 medium butternut, cubed
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • Pinch of cinnamon

Method

  • Cook butternut on a medium heat with ¼ cup water till cooked and soft.
  • Once cooed, add sugar and butter and mash. Finish with the pinch of cinnamon spice.

Spicy Spinach

Creamy samp and beans recipe with spicy Spinach
Picture: iStock

Ingredients

  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 green chilies, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon garlic, mashed
  • 4 cups spinach, washed
  • ½ cup Nola mayonnaise

Method

  1. In a saucepan, sauté the onion and garlic until the onions are translucent.
  2. Add the chili and fry for 1 more minute.
  3. Add the spinach and ¼ cup water.
  4. Cover and cook for 10 minutes.
  5. Add Nola Mayonnaise and season with salt and pepper.

