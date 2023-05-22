Recipe of the day: Creamy samp and beans recipe with pork trotters

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

If you’re looking for dinner recipes, other than the usual one-pot dinners, air fryer recipes or chicken and beef stew, this delicious samp and beans recipe might just be worth a try. With the addition of pork trotters, butternut mash and spinach it will make a delectable dinner to heat you up when it’s cold outside.

Creamy samp and beans recipe with a Nola twist

2 cups samp and beans, cooked

2 tablespoons Nola mayonnaise

1 onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon curry powder

½ teaspoon turmeric

Method

In a pan, sauté the onions in the curry and turmeric until fragrant. Add the cooked onion to the cooked samp and beans. Stir in the Nola mayonnaise to add a creamy texture to the samp.

Pork trotters

Ingredients

1kg pork trotters

tin chopped tomatoes

1 chopped onion

Beef stock/cube

Method

In a pot, add trotters and enough water to cover and simmer for an hour on a medium heat. Add the onions and tomatoes and season with the beef cube. Cook another 30 minutes until the meat is tender and falls off the bone.

Butternut mash

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 medium butternut, cubed

2 teaspoons sugar

Pinch of cinnamon

Method

Cook butternut on a medium heat with ¼ cup water till cooked and soft.

Once cooed, add sugar and butter and mash. Finish with the pinch of cinnamon spice.

Spicy Spinach

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 onion, chopped

2 green chilies, chopped

1 teaspoon garlic, mashed

4 cups spinach, washed

½ cup Nola mayonnaise

Method

In a saucepan, sauté the onion and garlic until the onions are translucent. Add the chili and fry for 1 more minute. Add the spinach and ¼ cup water. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Add Nola Mayonnaise and season with salt and pepper.

