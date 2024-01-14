Sunday lunch: Tasty fish pie with cheesy mash

Nothing says comfort food like a cheesy fish pie, especially as you get ready for the new week ahead.

This fish pie with cheesy mash is the ideal Sunday lunch or dinner recipe. You won’t have to spend all day in the kitchen slaving in front of the stove as it takes only 40 minutes to prepare this dish. While it bakes in the oven, you can sit back, relax and sip on a glass of Sauvignon Blanc.

Fish pie with cheesy mash

Ingredients

1 kg potatoes, peeled and chopped into large chunks

1 ½ tbsp butter

3 tbsp double cream

large pinch salt and pepper

600ml (2 ½ cups) full-fat milk

2 boneless salmon fillets

1-2 boneless cod or haddock fillet

15 king prawns (these can be cooked or raw – make sure they’re de-veined)

Sauce:

2 tbsp plain (all-purpose) flour or 2 tbsp cornflour mixed with 2 tbsp cold water for gluten free

1 ½ tbsp butter

150g (1 ½ packed cups) grated mature cheddar cheese

pinch black pepper

To serve:

1 tbsp chopped chives

peas

sweetcorn

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place the potatoes into a pan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil and then simmer for 15 minutes. Drain the potatoes and then mash with a potato masher or ricer. Stir in half of the butter, the cream and a pinch of salt and pepper. Put to one side. Place the milk in a large saucepan with the salmon fillets and the cod/haddock. Bring to the boil and simmer for 2-3 minutes (if you’re using raw prawns, add them in for the last minute of cooking). By this time your fish should be cooked and starting to flake apart. Place the flaked fish and prawns (add the cold, cooked prawns at this point if using) in a large baking dish, remove and discard the skin if the fish wasn’t skinless. Pour the cooking liquid into a jug and keep to one side.

Regular Version of the sauce:

Melt the remaining butter in the milk pan, then stir in the flour. Heat through on a medium heat whilst mixing with a wooden spoon for a minute. Slowly add in the reserved milk that you cooked the fish in whilst stirring with a balloon whisk (don’t whisk it hard though, or you’ll end up with a frothy sauce). The sauce will begin to thicken after a few minutes. Turn off the heat and stir through half the cheese and a pinch of black pepper.

Gluten Free version of the sauce:

Pour the reserved milk back into the milk pan and heat until barely simmering – don’t let it boil. A bit at a time, stir through the cornflour/water mixture using a balloon whisk. Keep adding the cornflour mix until the milk thickens. Turn off the heat and stir through half the cheese and a pinch of black pepper.

Assembly:

Now it’s time to assemble the fish pie. Pour the sauce over the fish/prawn mixture. Spoon the mashed potato over the top and then use a fork to spread it out and give it a lined pattern (this gives the mash more surface area to crisp up). Sprinkle over the remaining cheese and place in the oven for 15-20 minutes until the cheese is melted and golden. Top with chopped chives and serve with peas and sweetcorn.

*This recipe was sourced from www.kitchensanctuary.com

