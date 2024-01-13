Recipe of the day: 2 must-try savoury flapjack recipes
Made with oats and baked in the oven, these cheesy flapjack squares are great for breakfast, a picnic or just a snack when you’re feeling nibbly.
Savoury flapjacks. Picture: iStock
Flapjacks are often confused with American pancakes or what South Africans call crumpets. They are in fact, baked bars made from rolled oats cooked in a flat oven tin and then cut into squares.
Savoury flapjacks are perfect to make ahead for the week as a breakfast option. They can be refrigerated for up to four days. They’re also perfect finger snacks for picnics, or just a quick snack to tide you over until lunch or dinner.
Savoury flapjacks you have to try
Cheese and Marmite flapjacks
Ingredients
- 85g unsalted butter
- 60g Marmite, plus extra, if you like
- 1 tbsp grapeseed oil
- 2 large leeks, trimmed, washed and very finely sliced
- 175g jumbo oats
- 100g rolled oats
- 50g plain flour
- 200g mature cheddar, grated
- 75g (we used pumpkin, sunflower, linseed and sesame) mixed seeds
- 50g walnuts, finely chopped
- 2 large eggs, beaten
Method
- Heat the oven to 200°C/ fan 180°C/ gas 6 and line a 22cm square tin with baking paper.
- Gently melt 65g of the butter and the Marmite in a small pan. Meanwhile, put the remaining butter in a frying pan with the oil and leeks, and cook very gently for 10-15 minutes or until the leeks are really soft.
- Mix together the oats, flour, 165g of the cheddar, most of the seeds and all of the walnuts in a large mixing bowl.
- Pour over the melted Marmite butter and the beaten eggs, then scrape in all the leeks and buttery juices.
- Stir everything together well, until all the ingredients are sticky.
- Press the mixture into the prepared tin, scatter over the remaining seeds and cheese, then bake for 25-28 minutes or until the top is golden and crisp.
Note:
To add an extra umami hit, drizzle a little extra Marmite over the flapjack after 20 minutes, then cook for the remaining 5-8 minutes). Cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then cut into squares or bars inside the tin and leave to cool completely before eating.
*This recipe was sourced from www.olivemagazine.com
Savoury flapjacks with apple, cheese and walnuts
Ingredients
- 150g rolled oats or porridge oats
- 100g mature cheese like Cheddar, grated
- 60g walnuts, chopped
- 1 large apple, unpeeled cored and grated
- 1 med-large red onion, finely chopped
- 2 tsp celery seeds or fennel seeds
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 2 eggs beaten
- 50g butter plus extra for greasing
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C / 160°C Fan / Gas 4.
- Butter a 20cm square baking tin or line it with baking paper.
- In a large bowl, stir together all the ingredients except the butter.
- Melt the butter in a small saucepan and pour it over the ingredients in the bowl. Stir well to combine.
- Transfer the mixture to the baking tin, spreading it evenly across the base, making sure to go right into the corners. Smooth down the top.
- Bake in the oven until cooked through, slightly risen and golden brown (approx. 35 min).
- Remove from the oven and cut into 9 pieces while still hot, but leave in the tin to cool.
- When barely warm, or completely cold, remove the flapjacks from the tin.
- Store in an airtight container once cold.
- Should keep for 3-4 days in the fridge or can be frozen.
- Eat cold or reheat in a microwave or low oven.
*This recipe was sourced from www.moorlandseater.comPrint
