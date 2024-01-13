Recipes

Recipe of the day: 2 must-try savoury flapjack recipes

Made with oats and baked in the oven, these cheesy flapjack squares are great for breakfast, a picnic or just a snack when you’re feeling nibbly.

Must-try savoury flapjack recipes

Savoury flapjacks. Picture: iStock

Flapjacks are often confused with American pancakes or what South Africans call crumpets. They are in fact, baked bars made from rolled oats cooked in a flat oven tin and then cut into squares.

Savoury flapjacks are perfect to make ahead for the week as a breakfast option. They can be refrigerated for up to four days. They’re also perfect finger snacks for picnics, or just a quick snack to tide you over until lunch or dinner.

Savoury flapjacks you have to try

Cheese and Marmite flapjacks

Ingredients

  • 85g unsalted butter
  • 60g Marmite, plus extra, if you like
  • 1 tbsp grapeseed oil
  • 2 large leeks, trimmed, washed and very finely sliced
  • 175g jumbo oats
  • 100g rolled oats
  • 50g plain flour
  • 200g mature cheddar, grated
  • 75g (we used pumpkin, sunflower, linseed and sesame) mixed seeds
  • 50g walnuts, finely chopped
  • 2 large eggs, beaten

Method

  1. Heat the oven to 200°C/ fan 180°C/ gas 6 and line a 22cm square tin with baking paper.
  2. Gently melt 65g of the butter and the Marmite in a small pan. Meanwhile, put the remaining butter in a frying pan with the oil and leeks, and cook very gently for 10-15 minutes or until the leeks are really soft.
  3. Mix together the oats, flour, 165g of the cheddar, most of the seeds and all of the walnuts in a large mixing bowl.
  4. Pour over the melted Marmite butter and the beaten eggs, then scrape in all the leeks and buttery juices.
  5. Stir everything together well, until all the ingredients are sticky.
  6. Press the mixture into the prepared tin, scatter over the remaining seeds and cheese, then bake for 25-28 minutes or until the top is golden and crisp.

Note:

To add an extra umami hit, drizzle a little extra Marmite over the flapjack after 20 minutes, then cook for the remaining 5-8 minutes). Cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then cut into squares or bars inside the tin and leave to cool completely before eating.

*This recipe was sourced from www.olivemagazine.com

Savoury flapjacks with apple, cheese and walnuts

Ingredients

  • 150g rolled oats or porridge oats
  • 100g mature cheese like Cheddar, grated
  • 60g walnuts, chopped
  • 1 large apple, unpeeled cored and grated
  • 1 med-large red onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tsp celery seeds or fennel seeds
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • 2 eggs beaten
  • 50g butter plus extra for greasing

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C / 160°C Fan / Gas 4.
  2. Butter a 20cm square baking tin or line it with baking paper.
  3. In a large bowl, stir together all the ingredients except the butter.
  4. Melt the butter in a small saucepan and pour it over the ingredients in the bowl. Stir well to combine.
  5. Transfer the mixture to the baking tin, spreading it evenly across the base, making sure to go right into the corners. Smooth down the top.
  6. Bake in the oven until cooked through, slightly risen and golden brown (approx. 35 min).
  7. Remove from the oven and cut into 9 pieces while still hot, but leave in the tin to cool.
  8. When barely warm, or completely cold, remove the flapjacks from the tin.
  9. Store in an airtight container once cold.
  10. Should keep for 3-4 days in the fridge or can be frozen.
  11. Eat cold or reheat in a microwave or low oven.

*This recipe was sourced from www.moorlandseater.com

