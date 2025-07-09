Recipe of the day: Budget bunny chow

There’s something deeply comforting about a warm, curry-scented meal, especially when it’s ready in minutes.
Bunny chow. Picture: Supplied
A proudly South African, first-of-its-kind canned meal designed for the modern, time-strapped kitchen.
High in flavour using Bull Brand’s new chicken curry mince, and low on prep, this heat-and-eat hero makes deliciousness as easy as twist, heat and serve.
From lunchbox fillers to dinner saviours, here are five quick, crowd-pleasing recipes that prove pantry staples can be anything but boring.
Ingredients:
- 1 can Bull Brand chicken curry mince
- 2/3 white bread loaf
Method:
- Heat the chicken curry mince in a saucepan or microwave.
- Cut the bread loaf into thirds and take out the middle part of the third so you have a bread bowl.
- Pour the Chicken Curry Mince into the centre of the bread.
Optional: serve with tomato salsa and grated carrot.Print
