Recipe of the day: Budget bunny chow

There’s something deeply comforting about a warm, curry-scented meal, especially when it’s ready in minutes.

A proudly South African, first-of-its-kind canned meal designed for the modern, time-strapped kitchen.

High in flavour using Bull Brand’s new chicken curry mince, and low on prep, this heat-and-eat hero makes deliciousness as easy as twist, heat and serve.

From lunchbox fillers to dinner saviours, here are five quick, crowd-pleasing recipes that prove pantry staples can be anything but boring.

Ingredients:

1 can Bull Brand chicken curry mince

2/3 white bread loaf

Method:

Heat the chicken curry mince in a saucepan or microwave. Cut the bread loaf into thirds and take out the middle part of the third so you have a bread bowl. Pour the Chicken Curry Mince into the centre of the bread.

Optional: serve with tomato salsa and grated carrot.