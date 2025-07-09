Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Budget bunny chow

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

2 minute read

9 July 2025

12:09 pm

There’s something deeply comforting about a warm, curry-scented meal, especially when it’s ready in minutes.

Bunny Chow recipe

Bunny chow. Picture: Supplied

A proudly South African, first-of-its-kind canned meal designed for the modern, time-strapped kitchen.

High in flavour using Bull Brand’s new chicken curry mince, and low on prep, this heat-and-eat hero makes deliciousness as easy as twist, heat and serve.

From lunchbox fillers to dinner saviours, here are five quick, crowd-pleasing recipes that prove pantry staples can be anything but boring.

Ingredients:

  • 1 can Bull Brand chicken curry mince
  • 2/3 white bread loaf

Method:

  1. Heat the chicken curry mince in a saucepan or microwave.
  2. Cut the bread loaf into thirds and take out the middle part of the third so you have a bread bowl.
  3. Pour the Chicken Curry Mince into the centre of the bread.

Optional: serve with tomato salsa and grated carrot.

Print

Recipe of the day :Budget bunny chow

Bunny Chow recipe

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale
  • 1 can Bull Brand Chicken Curry Mince

2/3 white bread loaf

Instructions

  1. Heat the Chicken Curry Mince in a saucepan or microwave.
  2. Cut the bread loaf into thirds and take out the middle part of the third so you have a bread bowl.
  3. Pour the Chicken Curry Mince into the centre of the bread.

Optional: serve with tomato salsa and grated carrot.

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes food recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Gauteng health MEC warns against denying foreign nationals health care access
News Mchunu denies ties to Cat Matlala, as tenderpreneur bust with cellphone in prison
Business Did the Viljoens of Tammy Taylor-fame skip the country?
South Africa Health minister weaponising racial bias report to push NHI, says IRR
Education More than 7 000 grade R teachers aren’t qualified to teach their class

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp