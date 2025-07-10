Recipes

Recipe of the day: Easy spicy roti wraps with yoghurt and onion crunch

Thami Kwazi

10 July 2025

This easy to make meal option is perfect for easy family dinners or on-the-go meals, offering convenience without sacrificing flavour.

Spicy roti wraps. Picture: Supplied

Whether you’re gathered around the table or heading out, this meal provides a quick and satisfying solution for any occasion.

With versatile ingredients and simple preparation, you can whip up a delicious dish that everyone will love, making mealtime stress-free and enjoyable for busy families.

Ideal for those who value both taste and convenience! Perfect for easy family dinners or on-the-go meals.

Print

Easy spicy roti wraps with yoghurt and onion crunch

spicy roti wraps, Picture supplied

  • Author: Bull Brand
  • Prep Time: 5
  • Cook Time: 10 minutes
  • Total Time: 15 minutes
  • Category: Lunch, Dinner
  • Method: Frying
  • Cuisine: Mexican

Ingredients

Scale
  • 1 can Bull Brand Chicken Curry Mince
  • 4 store-bought rotis
  • ½ red onion, finely chopped
  • A handful of fresh coriander, chopped
  • ½ cup plain yoghurt
  • Lemon wedges (optional)

Instructions

  1. Warm rotis on a pan or in the microwave.
  2. Heat the Chicken Curry Mince until piping hot.
  3. Spoon the mince into the centre of each roti.
  4. Top with chopped red onion, coriander, and a drizzle of yoghurt.
  5. Roll, wrap, and serve with lemon wedges.

