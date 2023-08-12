Saturday tasty treat: Malva Pudding Cheesecake

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Can’t decide whether you’re craving malva pudding or cheesecake? Why not combine the two and satisfy both your cravings with this ingenious malva pudding cheesecake recipe?

The recipe recommends you leave the malva pudding cheesecake in the fridge overnight to set, so get busy in the kitchen today and surprise your family with this delicious dessert on Sunday. Serve with strawberries and mint leaves.

Malva pudding cheesecake recipe

Ingredients

For the malva pudding layer:

1½ cups (300g) white sugar

2 eggs

3 tsp apricot jam

½ cup milk

¼ cup (56g) butter, melted

1 tsp white vinegar

1 cup (113g) self-raising flour

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ cup cream

For the cheesecake layer:

2 tubs (230g each) Président Plain Cream Cheese Thick & Smooth

½ tin (193g) sweetened condensed milk

1 cup cream

Method

For the malva pudding layer:

Preheat the oven to 180ºC and grease a 23cm round springform cake tin. Neatly line the base of the cake tin with baking paper and grease well. In a large mixing bowl, add 1 cup of sugar and the eggs and whisk with an electric beater until pale and fluffy. Add the apricot jam, milk, melted butter, and vinegar and gently stir with a wooden spoon or spatula until just combined. Sieve in the flour and bicarbonate of soda and gently stir until a smooth batter has formed. Add the malva pudding batter to the prepared cake tin and bake for about 20 minutes or until just cooked, yet still moist. About 5 minutes before removing the malva pudding from the oven, prepare the malva pudding syrup by adding the remaining ½ cup of sugar, ½ cup of cream, and 2 tablespoons of water to a large microwavable bowl. Heat the mixture for 3-4 minutes until the sugar has dissolved and slightly thickened. Once baked, remove the malva pudding from the oven and carefully poke holes in the pudding with a skewer. Pour the hot creamy syrup over the pudding and allow it to soak up while cooling completely at room temperature. *Chef’s Tip: Adding the syrup while hot will ensure it is absorbed by the pudding!

For the cheesecake layer:

In a large mixing bowl, add the Président Plain Cream Cheese Thick and Smooth and sweetened condensed milk. Whisk until smooth and creamy. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk 1 cup of cream to form stiff peaks. Gently fold the whipped cream into the cheesecake mixture, small portions at a time, until the cream is fully incorporated into the cheesecake mixture. *Chef’s Tip: Gently folding will ensure no air is lost to achieve a light filling! Carefully pour the cheesecake mixture over the malva pudding layer and smooth the surface out with a spatula. Refrigerate the malva pudding cheesecake in the fridge overnight until fully set. Once set, carefully remove the dessert from the cake tin. Transfer to a cake stand or large plate, garnish with fresh strawberries and mint leaves, slice, and enjoy!

*This recipe was found on Foodies of SA’s Instagram account

