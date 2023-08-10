Recipe of the day: Three delicious chicken liver recipes for dinner

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Chicken livers are a very popular dish, featuring on the menu of most restaurants in South Africa. While this delicacy is very flavourful, its also deeply nutritious acting as a great source of protein and various vitamins including B12.

These chicken liver recipe ideas pack a flavourful punch and can be served for either lunch or dinner.

Three chicken liver recipes to try:

Chicken liver burritos

Ingredients

Canola oil, for frying

1 x 250g tub chicken livers

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp chilli, chopped

1 cup Woolworths Fresh Free Range Liquid Chicken Stock

1 Tbsp Woolworths Tomato & Jalapeño Relish

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tsp smoked Spanish paprika

1 250 g bag Woolworths Heat & Eat Golden Medley Grains

6 Woolworths Tortilla Wraps

½ cup sour cream

6 Tbsp Sriracha Tangy Mayonnaise

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 sweet yellow pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

1 cup baby spinach

½ cup fresh coriander, chopped

Method

Make sure your veggies are sliced and ready before you start. Heat a pan over the highest heat possible. Once hot, add about 3 Tbsp canola oil. Add the livers, garlic and chilli to the pan and brown the livers well. Add the chicken stock, but only when the livers are a deep, dark brown colour. Simmer over a high heat until the stock has reduced to a thick sauce, about 15–25 minutes. Add the tomato relish and stir gently. Season with the salt, pepper and paprika, then remove from the heat. Heat the Golden Medley in the microwave for 90 seconds. Heat the tortilla wraps for a few seconds, they should still be soft and pliable. Brush the wraps with a bit of the sour cream, then add a bit of each remaining ingredient to each wrap. Wrap and fold each burrito, then stick a toothpick through each one to maintain its shape. You could wrap each one in wax paper and foil if you’ll be serving them later or on another day.

Piri-Piri chicken liver wraps recipe

Ingredients

2 small sweet potatoes (about 400g), cut into 3cm wedges

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tsp piri-piri seasoning, plus extra to serve

200g chicken livers, trimmed

½ tsp ground cumin

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 white tortilla wraps (from a pack of 8)

1 tbsp lighter than light mayonnaise

40g baby spinach

8 cherry tomatoes, halved

10g fresh coriander, chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to gas 5, 190°C, fan 170°C. Put the potato wedges on a baking tray, add half the oil and half the piri-piri seasoning; toss to coat. Bake for 20-25 mins until tender, turning halfway through. Meanwhile, put the chicken livers in a bowl. Add the cumin, garlic and remaining piri-piri seasoning, then season and mix gently. Heat the remaining oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat and fry the livers for 4 mins each side or until cooked through. Slice each in half. Warm the wraps in a griddle pan. Spread the mayonnaise evenly over the wraps. Scatter with the sweet potato and spinach; top with the chicken livers and cherry tomatoes. Sprinkle over a little more piri-piri seasoning and the coriander, then wrap up to serve.

Fajita chicken livers

Ingredients

3 tbs oil of choice

500g chicken livers cut through

½ onion chopped

1 spring onion sliced

2 zucchini sliced

1 red pepper chopped into small chunks

1 yellow pepper chopped into small chunks

½ green pepper chopped into chunks

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp seasoning salt

2 tsp fajita seasoning

Method

Heat the oil on medium then add the livers. Allow to brown then turn. Add the vegetables and seasonings. Stir to combine. Add a few drops of water. Just enough to prevent burning. Reduce the heat and cook until veggies are tender but still crispy.

