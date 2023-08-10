Recipe of the day: Three delicious chicken liver recipes for dinner

Chicken livers are a very popular dish, featuring on the menu of most restaurants in South Africa. While this delicacy is very flavourful, its also deeply nutritious acting as a great source of protein and various vitamins including B12.
These chicken liver recipe ideas pack a flavourful punch and can be served for either lunch or dinner.
Three chicken liver recipes to try:
Chicken liver burritos
Ingredients
- Canola oil, for frying
- 1 x 250g tub chicken livers
- 1 tsp garlic, minced
- 1 tsp chilli, chopped
- 1 cup Woolworths Fresh Free Range Liquid Chicken Stock
- 1 Tbsp Woolworths Tomato & Jalapeño Relish
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 tsp smoked Spanish paprika
- 1 250 g bag Woolworths Heat & Eat Golden Medley Grains
- 6 Woolworths Tortilla Wraps
- ½ cup sour cream
- 6 Tbsp Sriracha Tangy Mayonnaise
- 1 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 sweet yellow pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
- 1 cup baby spinach
- ½ cup fresh coriander, chopped
Method
- Make sure your veggies are sliced and ready before you start.
- Heat a pan over the highest heat possible. Once hot, add about 3 Tbsp canola oil.
- Add the livers, garlic and chilli to the pan and brown the livers well. Add the chicken stock, but only when the livers are a deep, dark brown colour.
- Simmer over a high heat until the stock has reduced to a thick sauce, about 15–25 minutes. Add the tomato relish and stir gently. Season with the salt, pepper and paprika, then remove from the heat.
- Heat the Golden Medley in the microwave for 90 seconds.
- Heat the tortilla wraps for a few seconds, they should still be soft and pliable. Brush the wraps with a bit of the sour cream, then add a bit of each remaining ingredient to each wrap.
- Wrap and fold each burrito, then stick a toothpick through each one to maintain its shape. You could wrap each one in wax paper and foil if you’ll be serving them later or on another day.
*This recipe was found on www.woolworths.co.za
Piri-Piri chicken liver wraps recipe
Ingredients
- 2 small sweet potatoes (about 400g), cut into 3cm wedges
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 tsp piri-piri seasoning, plus extra to serve
- 200g chicken livers, trimmed
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 2 white tortilla wraps (from a pack of 8)
- 1 tbsp lighter than light mayonnaise
- 40g baby spinach
- 8 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 10g fresh coriander, chopped
Method
- Preheat the oven to gas 5, 190°C, fan 170°C. Put the potato wedges on a baking tray, add half the oil and half the piri-piri seasoning; toss to coat. Bake for 20-25 mins until tender, turning halfway through.
- Meanwhile, put the chicken livers in a bowl. Add the cumin, garlic and remaining piri-piri seasoning, then season and mix gently. Heat the remaining oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat and fry the livers for 4 mins each side or until cooked through. Slice each in half. Warm the wraps in a griddle pan.
- Spread the mayonnaise evenly over the wraps. Scatter with the sweet potato and spinach; top with the chicken livers and cherry tomatoes. Sprinkle over a little more piri-piri seasoning and the coriander, then wrap up to serve.
*This recipe was found on www.realfood.tesco.com
Fajita chicken livers
Ingredients
- 3 tbs oil of choice
- 500g chicken livers cut through
- ½ onion chopped
- 1 spring onion sliced
- 2 zucchini sliced
- 1 red pepper chopped into small chunks
- 1 yellow pepper chopped into small chunks
- ½ green pepper chopped into chunks
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp seasoning salt
- 2 tsp fajita seasoning
Method
- Heat the oil on medium then add the livers.
- Allow to brown then turn.
- Add the vegetables and seasonings.
- Stir to combine.
- Add a few drops of water. Just enough to prevent burning.
- Reduce the heat and cook until veggies are tender but still crispy.
*This recipe was found on www.esmesalon.com
