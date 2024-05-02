Recipes

Recipe of the day: Tasty easy boerewors bobotie

Your family will love this delicious twist!

Boerewors Bobotie

Picture: iStock

Bobotie is one of South Africa’s most well-known traditional dishes. The first recipe for bobotie appeared in a Dutch cookbook in 1609. It is believed that after the recipe was published, the dish was adopted and adapted by the Cape Malay community in South Africa.

This sweet and tangy dish made with mince meat is usually served with yellow raisin rice and chutney. While there is nothing wrong with the traditional bobotie recipe, you might want to try a variation of the dish for something a little different.

Your family will enjoy the flavours of this boerewors bobotie recipe.

Easy Boerewors bobotie

Ingredients

  • 2 slices thick white bread, crusts removed
  • 375 ml milk
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 15 ml (1 T) sunflower oil
  • 1 kg boerewors
  • 30 ml (2 T) Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam
  • 60 ml (4 T) lemon juice, freshly squeezed
  • 15 ml (1 T) medium curry powder
  • 5 ml (1 t) garam masala
  • 65 ml sultanas
  • salt and coarsely ground black pepper
  • 6 bay leaves
  • 3 eggs
  • 5 ml (1 t) ground turmeric

Method

  1. Soak the bread in 125 ml of the milk.
  2. Then, in a large frying pan, fry the onion in the oil until soft and fragrant.
  3. Chop the boerewors into evenly sized pieces, about 2 cm thick.
  4. Add the boerewors to the onions and brown.
  5. Drain and discard any excess fat from the pan and add the Rhodes Quality Smooth Apricot Jam, lemon juice, curry powder and garam masala.
  6. Simmer for 5 – 10 minutes then stir in the soaked bread and sultanas.
  7. Season to taste and simmer for a further 10 minutes.
  8. Spoon the boerewors into a casserole and press the bay leaves lightly into the top.
  9. Whisk the remaining 250 ml (1 C) milk and the eggs together.
  10. Add the turmeric and season to taste.
  11. Pour the milk mixture over the boerewors and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30 – 40 minutes or until the custard is set.
  12. Serve with yellow rice, chutney and sambals.

*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com

