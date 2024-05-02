Recipe of the day: Tasty easy boerewors bobotie

Your family will love this delicious twist!

Bobotie is one of South Africa’s most well-known traditional dishes. The first recipe for bobotie appeared in a Dutch cookbook in 1609. It is believed that after the recipe was published, the dish was adopted and adapted by the Cape Malay community in South Africa.

This sweet and tangy dish made with mince meat is usually served with yellow raisin rice and chutney. While there is nothing wrong with the traditional bobotie recipe, you might want to try a variation of the dish for something a little different.

Your family will enjoy the flavours of this boerewors bobotie recipe.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Red Thai gochujang salmon curry

Easy Boerewors bobotie

Ingredients

2 slices thick white bread, crusts removed

375 ml milk

1 large onion, chopped

15 ml (1 T) sunflower oil

1 kg boerewors

30 ml (2 T) Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam

60 ml (4 T) lemon juice, freshly squeezed

15 ml (1 T) medium curry powder

5 ml (1 t) garam masala

65 ml sultanas

salt and coarsely ground black pepper

6 bay leaves

3 eggs

5 ml (1 t) ground turmeric

Method

Soak the bread in 125 ml of the milk. Then, in a large frying pan, fry the onion in the oil until soft and fragrant. Chop the boerewors into evenly sized pieces, about 2 cm thick. Add the boerewors to the onions and brown. Drain and discard any excess fat from the pan and add the Rhodes Quality Smooth Apricot Jam, lemon juice, curry powder and garam masala. Simmer for 5 – 10 minutes then stir in the soaked bread and sultanas. Season to taste and simmer for a further 10 minutes. Spoon the boerewors into a casserole and press the bay leaves lightly into the top. Whisk the remaining 250 ml (1 C) milk and the eggs together. Add the turmeric and season to taste. Pour the milk mixture over the boerewors and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30 – 40 minutes or until the custard is set. Serve with yellow rice, chutney and sambals.

*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com

Tasty easy boerewors bobotie Your family will love this delicious twist! Author: Rhodes Quality

Category: Dinner

Method: oven-bake

Cuisine: South African Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 slices thick white bread, crusts removed

slices thick white bread, crusts removed 375 ml milk

ml milk 1 large onion, chopped

large onion, chopped 15 ml (1 T) sunflower oil

ml (1 T) sunflower oil 1 kg boerewors

kg boerewors 30 ml (2 T) Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam

ml (2 T) Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam 60 ml (4 T) lemon juice, freshly squeezed

ml (4 T) lemon juice, freshly squeezed 15 ml (1 T) medium curry powder

ml (1 T) medium curry powder 5 ml (1 t) garam masala

ml (1 t) garam masala 65 ml sultanas

ml sultanas salt and coarsely ground black pepper

6 bay leaves

bay leaves 3 eggs

eggs 5 ml (1 t) ground turmeric Instructions Soak the bread in 125 ml of the milk. Then, in a large frying pan, fry the onion in the oil until soft and fragrant. Chop the boerewors into evenly sized pieces, about 2 cm thick. Add the boerewors to the onions and brown. Drain and discard any excess fat from the pan and add the Rhodes Quality Smooth Apricot Jam, lemon juice, curry powder and garam masala. Simmer for 5 – 10 minutes then stir in the soaked bread and sultanas. Season to taste and simmer for a further 10 minutes. Spoon the boerewors into a casserole and press the bay leaves lightly into the top. Whisk the remaining 250 ml (1 C) milk and the eggs together. Add the turmeric and season to taste. Pour the milk mixture over the boerewors and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30 – 40 minutes or until the custard is set. Serve with yellow rice, chutney and sambals.

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Crumbed hake fritters in red curry sauce with sweet and sour salsa