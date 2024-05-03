Recipe of the day: Tuscan chicken

Bursting with Mediterranean flavors and easy to prepare, this dish is sure to tantalizes your taste buds.

Escape to the rustic charm of Tuscany with this delectable recipe infused with the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean.

This dish promises to elevate your culinary experience to new heights and help you discover the delights of Tuscan cuisine right in your own home.

Tuscan chicken

Ingredients

4 free-range, skinless chicken fillets

5 ml herbes de Provence

2 sprigs of fresh rosemary, leaves picked and finely chopped

Fine salt and freshly ground

Black pepper

Olive oil, for cooking

1 large shallot, finely diced

1–2 cloves garlic, minced

zest of 1 lemon

6–8 sundried tomatoes in olive oil, thinly sliced

60 ml white wine (Chenin blanc)

80 ml chicken stock

125 ml fresh cream

5 ml cornflour whisked with 30 ml milk

25 g parmesan, freshly grated

several lemon slices, to finish

Method

Place the chicken between two sheets of baking paper and pound lightly to flatten and tenderise. Season on both sides with the herbs, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Heat 15 ml olive oil in a wide-based pan. Place the chicken in the hot oil and cook without turning, until golden – about 5 minutes. Turn and cook for a further 4 minutes. Remove the chicken and set aside. Add a little more oil to the pan and sauté the shallots until softened 6–8 minutes. Add the garlic, lemon zest, and sundried tomatoes, and cook for about 2 minutes. Deglaze with the wine, scraping up all the sticky bits, and reduce slightly. Stir in the stock, cream, and cornflour slurry. Bring up to a simmer, then add the parmesan and stir through. Nestle the chicken in the sauce and simmer until reduced and thickened, around 3–4 minutes should do. Add lemon slices and serve.

*These recipes were republished with permission from Penguin Random House

