Recipe of the day: Crumbed hake fritters in red curry sauce with sweet and sour salsa
Indulge in culinary delight with today’s mouthwatering dish.
Crumbed hake fritters in red curry sauce with sweet & sour salsa recipe. Picture: iStock and I&J
Step into the realm of culinary indulgence with today’s recipe, a delightful fusion dish that combines the crispy goodness of crumbed hake with the aromatic flavors of Thai-inspired red curry sauce, complemented by a zesty sweet and sour salsa.
Today’s recipe promises a symphony of taste sensations that will elevate your dining experience to new heights.
Crumbed hake fritters in red curry sauce with sweet and sour salsa
Ingredients
- 4 x I&J Crumbed Hake portions (150 g)
For the red curry sauce:
- 2 Tbsp (30 m) sunflower oil
- 3 Tbsp (45 ml) red curry paste
- 200 ml coconut milk
- 1 Tbsp (15 ml) Thai fish sauce
- 1 tsp (5 ml) palm sugar
- Juice of half a lime
- For sweet and sour salsa:
- 1 small cucumber, peeled and julienned
- 4 spring onions, julienned
- Juice and zest of half a lime
- 1 radish, julienned
- A handful of fresh coriander, chopped
- Crispy fried garlic and ginger
- 1 Tbsp (15 ml) Thai fish sauce
- Castor sugar to taste
Method
- Preheat oven to 220°C. Place the Crumbed hake portions on a lightly greased baking tray.
- Bake for approximately 20 minutes. Turn after 15 minutes.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium heat, add the curry paste, and cook for 2 minutes.
- Add the coconut milk, fish sauce, and sugar, and simmer for 10 minutes until thickened.
- Mix the salsa ingredients together and set aside.
- Serve with coconut steamed jasmine rice and salsa. Garnish with extra lime and coriander.
*This recipe was sourced from ij.co.za
Coconut steamed jasmine rice
Ingredients
- 3 cups jasmine rice, well-rinsed
- 3 cups cold water
- 400ml can of coconut cream
- 3cm piece ginger, peeled, sliced
Method
- Place 3 cups jasmine rice, well-rinsed.
- Add 3 cups of cold water, and 400ml can of coconut cream in a large saucepan over high heat.
- Bring to the boil, stirring occasionally.
- Reduce heat to low. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes.
- Remove from heat. Stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Discard a 3cm piece of ginger, peeled, sliced, and serve.
*This recipe was sourced from taste.comPrint
