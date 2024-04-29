Recipes

Recipe of the day: Crumbed hake fritters in red curry sauce with sweet and sour salsa 

Indulge in culinary delight with today’s mouthwatering dish.

Crumbed hake fritters in red curry sauce with sweet & sour salsa

Crumbed hake fritters in red curry sauce with sweet & sour salsa recipe. Picture: iStock and I&J

Step into the realm of culinary indulgence with today’s recipe, a delightful fusion dish that combines the crispy goodness of crumbed hake with the aromatic flavors of Thai-inspired red curry sauce, complemented by a zesty sweet and sour salsa.

Today’s recipe promises a symphony of taste sensations that will elevate your dining experience to new heights.

Crumbed hake fritters in red curry sauce with sweet and sour salsa 

Ingredients

  • 4 x I&J Crumbed Hake portions (150 g)

For the red curry sauce:

  • 2 Tbsp (30 m) sunflower oil
  • 3 Tbsp (45 ml) red curry paste
  • 200 ml coconut milk
  • 1 Tbsp (15 ml) Thai fish sauce
  • 1 tsp (5 ml) palm sugar
  • Juice of half a lime
  • For sweet and sour salsa:
  • 1 small cucumber, peeled and julienned
  • 4 spring onions, julienned
  • Juice and zest of half a lime
  • 1 radish, julienned
  • A handful of fresh coriander, chopped
  • Crispy fried garlic and ginger
  • 1 Tbsp (15 ml) Thai fish sauce
  • Castor sugar to taste

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 220°C. Place the Crumbed hake portions on a lightly greased baking tray.
  2. Bake for approximately 20 minutes. Turn after 15 minutes.
  3. Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium heat, add the curry paste, and cook for 2 minutes.
  4. Add the coconut milk, fish sauce, and sugar, and simmer for 10 minutes until thickened.
  5. Mix the salsa ingredients together and set aside.
  6. Serve with coconut steamed jasmine rice and salsa. Garnish with extra lime and coriander.

*This recipe was sourced from ij.co.za

Coconut steamed jasmine rice

Ingredients

  • 3 cups jasmine rice, well-rinsed
  • 3 cups cold water
  • 400ml can of coconut cream
  • 3cm piece ginger, peeled, sliced

Method

  1. Place 3 cups jasmine rice, well-rinsed.
  2. Add 3 cups of cold water, and 400ml can of coconut cream in a large saucepan over high heat.
  3. Bring to the boil, stirring occasionally.
  4. Reduce heat to low. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes.
  5. Remove from heat. Stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Discard a 3cm piece of ginger, peeled, sliced, and serve.

*This recipe was sourced from taste.com

