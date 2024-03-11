Recipe of the day: Chorizo mac and cheese recipe

Indulge in the fusion of flavors with this delectable dish.

Looking to elevate your comfort food game? Look no further than this indulgent Chorizo mac and cheese recipe that promises to tantalise your taste buds.

This hearty dish combines the rich flavors of chorizo sausage, creamy cheese sauce, and aromatic basil for a culinary experience you won’t soon forget.

Chorizo mac and cheese recipe

Ingredients

250 g chorizo sausage

1 Tbsp olive oil

80 g butter

¼ cup flour

3 cups milk

200 g cheddar cheese, grated

Salt and pepper, to taste

500 g macaroni or penne pasta

1 punnet (250 g) cherry tomatoes, sliced

Handful of fresh basil, chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Chop the chorizo into pieces and add them to a pan, along with the olive oil. Fry over medium heat for 3–4 minutes, or until crisp around the edges. Set aside. Melt the butter in a saucepan, then stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Whisk in the milk, stirring continuously until the sauce thickens and bubbles. Simmer for 5 minutes, then stir in about three-quarters of the grated cheddar cheese, and season with salt and pepper. Cook the pasta in boiling, salted water for 6 minutes, then drain – don’t overcook the pasta at this stage, as it will continue to cook in the oven. Stir the cooked pasta and fried chorizo into the sauce. Transfer to an ovenproof dish and sprinkle with the remaining cheese. In a bowl, mix together the sliced cherry tomatoes and basil, and season with salt and pepper. Scatter this over the pasta. Bake in the oven for 20–30 minutes until bubbling, and the cheese is melted and golden brown.

*This recipe was sourced from penguin random house with permission.

