Recipe of the day: Roasted butternut and pear soup with Soda Bread

There’s nothing better than enjoying a warm slice of homemade bread, spread thick with butter to dip into your soup.

Although it sounds like a lot of work and time, making your own butternut soup at home is not that complicated, nor time consuming. This delicious roasted butternut and pear soup can be ready in an hour. The accompanying Soda Bread is also very easy to make and doesn’t require time to rise, which means it is possible to make it for a hearty dinner during the week.

Roasted butternut and pear soup

Ingredients

500g butternut pieces

1 onion, chopped

5ml (1 t) freshly grated ginger

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

45ml olive oil

65ml honey

1 x 410g cans Rhodes Quality Pear Halves in Syrup, drained

500ml prepared chicken stock

125ml cream

Method

Place the butternut and onions in a roasting tray. Add the onion and the ginger. Season well with salt and pepper. Mix the olive oil and the honey together and pour over the butternut. Toss to mix well. Roast the butternut in an oven preheated to 180°C for 20 minutes. Add the pear halves and roast for a further 15 minutes or until the butternut is tender and the pears are caramelised. Transfer the roasted butternut and pears to a saucepan and add the chicken stock. Bring to the boil. Puree the soup. Stir in the cream and adjust the seasoning of the soup to taste. Serve hot.

Soda Bread

Ingredients

4 cups self-raising flour

1 tsp salt

2 cups buttermilk

Method

Sift the flour and salt into a large bowl. Make a well in the centre and pour in the buttermilk, mixing quickly with a large fork to form a soft dough. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead briefly. Form into a round and flatten the dough slightly before placing on a lightly floured baking sheet. Bake in an oven preheated to 180°C for one hour. When ready, the loaf will sound hollow when tapped on the bottom. Cool and slice. Serve with butter and enjoy with your butternut soup.

*The above recipes were sourced from www.rhodesquality.com

