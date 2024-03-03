Steak panzanella salad with toasted ciabatta recipe

Juicy slices of medium-rare steak meet a symphony of fresh salad.

Treat your taste buds to a symphony of flavors with our Steak panzanella salad with toasted ciabatta recipe ideal for your Sunday dinner.

This quick and easy-to-prepare dish offers a delightful combination of heartiness and freshness making it a perfect choice for a relaxed Sunday evening meal.

Steak panzanella salad with toasted ciabatta

Ingredients

The dressing

2 Tbsp finely chopped red onion

2 sprigs of fresh thyme, picked and chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp dried oregano

¼ C olive oil

1 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

The salad

600 g mixed baby tomatoes, sliced into wedges

A handful of fresh basil, chopped

A handful of fresh chives, chopped

½ C baby capers

A small red onion peeled and thinly sliced

½ C grated or shaved parmesan

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

The steak and ciabatta

600 g rump steak

Olive oil

Your favourite braai spice

6 slices of ciabatta, drizzled with olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

For the dressing, toss all the ingredients into a bowl and whisk to combine. Set aside. For the salad, season the tomatoes with salt and place them into a colander over a bowl for 20 minutes. This will draw out some of their moisture, which will stop the salad from becoming too soggy. Drizzle the steak with oil and season with your favourite braai spice. Braai the steak over hot coals for 4–5 minutes per side or until the internal temperature hits 50 ºC for a medium-rare steak. Let the steak rest for 10 minutes while you toast the bread and prep the salad. Toast the bread over medium-heat coals until golden, then chop or tear it into bite-size chunks. Place the chunks into a large mixing bowl, add the tomatoes and the rest of the salad ingredients. Drizzle on the desired amount of dressing, more salt and pepper if necessary, and toss to combine. Tip the salad out onto a serving platter. Slice the steak thinly and drizzle with dressing before topping the salad and serving.

*This recipe was sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.

