Steak panzanella salad with toasted ciabatta recipe
Juicy slices of medium-rare steak meet a symphony of fresh salad.
Steak Panzanella Salad with Toasted Ciabatta. Picture: Supplied
Treat your taste buds to a symphony of flavors with our Steak panzanella salad with toasted ciabatta recipe ideal for your Sunday dinner.
This quick and easy-to-prepare dish offers a delightful combination of heartiness and freshness making it a perfect choice for a relaxed Sunday evening meal.
Steak panzanella salad with toasted ciabatta
Ingredients
The dressing
- 2 Tbsp finely chopped red onion
- 2 sprigs of fresh thyme, picked and chopped
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- ¼ C olive oil
- 1 Tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
The salad
- 600 g mixed baby tomatoes, sliced into wedges
- A handful of fresh basil, chopped
- A handful of fresh chives, chopped
- ½ C baby capers
- A small red onion peeled and thinly sliced
- ½ C grated or shaved parmesan
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
The steak and ciabatta
- 600 g rump steak
- Olive oil
- Your favourite braai spice
- 6 slices of ciabatta, drizzled with olive oil
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
- For the dressing, toss all the ingredients into a bowl and whisk to combine. Set aside.
- For the salad, season the tomatoes with salt and place them into a colander over a bowl for 20 minutes. This will draw out some of their moisture, which will stop the salad from becoming too soggy.
- Drizzle the steak with oil and season with your favourite braai spice.
- Braai the steak over hot coals for 4–5 minutes per side or until the internal temperature hits 50 ºC for a medium-rare steak.
- Let the steak rest for 10 minutes while you toast the bread and prep the salad.
- Toast the bread over medium-heat coals until golden, then chop or tear it into bite-size chunks.
- Place the chunks into a large mixing bowl, add the tomatoes and the rest of the salad ingredients.
- Drizzle on the desired amount of dressing, more salt and pepper if necessary, and toss to combine.
- Tip the salad out onto a serving platter.
- Slice the steak thinly and drizzle with dressing before topping the salad and serving.
*This recipe was sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.
