Recipe of the day: Mouth-watering steaks with chimichurri

It’s Saturday, which means it is time to light the braai and get your friends together for a lekker steak and a beer.

There are many ways to prepare your steak – from using your favourite steak spice to serving it with a garlicky, mushroom sauce.

Why not try something different today? This steak with chimichurri recipe will earn you an extra man card with your friends.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Three delicious ways to serve braai pap

Chimichurri is originally an Argentinian and Urugay recipe typically containing parsley, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, and flakes of chilli pepper.

You can serve your chimichurri steak with a homemade potato salad, chips or potato wedges.

Steak with chimichurri

Ingredients

Chimichurri

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 cup finely chopped parsley

4 cloves garlic finely chopped or minced

2 small red chilies or 1 red chili, deseeded and finely chopped (about 1 tablespoon finely chopped chili)

3/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 – 1 level teaspoon coarse salt (adjust to your tastes)

1/2 teaspoon pepper (adjust to your tastes)

Steaks

4 steaks of choice (Rib eye, T-Bone or Strip)

Salt to season

Olive oil for brushing

Method

For Chimichurri

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Allow to sit for 5-10 minutes to release all of the flavours into the oil before using. (Chimichurri can be prepared and refrigerated for 24 hours before serving.) Makes 1 cup. Season steaks with salt and brush with olive oil. Grill (or pan fry in a hot cast iron skillet or pan), over medium-high heat. Cook for 2-3 minutes each side for medium-rare; 3-4 minutes each side for medium; or 4-5 minutes each side for well done, depending on thickness. * Transfer steaks to a tray and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve chimichurri on the side in a dip bowl with steaks (about 2-3 tablespoons of chimichurri per person). Allow your guests to either dip their steaks in chimichurri or pour it over steaks.

Notes

Steak doneness:

To test if the steak is cooked to your liking, press the centre with the back of a pair of tongs. The steak will feel soft when rare; slightly firmer and springy when medium, and very firm when well done.

If using a meat thermometer:

130°F (55°C) internal temperature for RARE

135°F (58°) internal temperature for MEDIUM RARE

140°F (60°) internal temperature for MEDIUM

150°F (65°) internal temperature for WELL DONE

This recipe was sourced from www.cafedelites.com

Mouth-watering steaks with chimichurri Serve your steak with a potato salad, chips or potato wedges. Author: Cafe Delites

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 10 min

Total Time: 20 min

Category: Lunch, Dinner

Method: Grilling

Cuisine: South African, Argentinian Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Chimichurri 1/2 cup olive oil

olive oil 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

red wine vinegar 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley

finely chopped parsley 4 cloves garlic finely chopped or minced

cloves garlic finely chopped or minced 2 small red chilies or 1 red chili, deseeded and finely chopped (about 1 tablespoon finely chopped chili)

small red chilies or 1 red chili, deseeded and finely chopped (about finely chopped chili) 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano

dried oregano 1/2 – 1 level teaspoon coarse salt (adjust to your tastes)

– level teaspoon coarse salt (adjust to your tastes) 1/2 teaspoon pepper (adjust to your tastes)

pepper (adjust to your tastes) Steaks 4 steaks of choice (Rib eye, T-B one or Strip)

steaks of choice (Rib eye, T-B or Strip) Salt to season

Olive oil for brushing Instructions For Chimichurri Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Allow to sit for 5-10 minutes to release all of the flavours into the oil before using. (Chimichurri can be prepared and refrigerated for 24 hours before serving.) Makes 1 cup. Season steaks with salt and brush with olive oil. Grill (or pan fry in a hot cast iron skillet or pan), over medium-high heat. Cook for 2-3 minutes each side for medium-rare; 3-4 minutes each side for medium; or 4-5 minutes each side for well done, depending on thickness. * Transfer steaks to a tray and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve chimichurri on the side in a dip bowl with steaks (about 2-3 tablespoons of chimichurri per person). Allow your guests to either dip their steaks in chimichurri or pour it over steaks. Notes Steak doneness: To test if the steak is cooked to your liking, press the centre with the back of a pair of tongs. The steak will feel soft when rare; slightly firmer and springy when medium, and very firm when well done.



If using a meat thermometer:

130°F (55°C) internal temperature for RARE

135°F (58°) internal temperature for MEDIUM RARE

140°F (60°) internal temperature for MEDIUM

150°F (65°) internal temperature for WELL DONE Keywords: chimichurri

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Mango and mustard glazed gammon