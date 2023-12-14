Recipe of the day: Three delicious ways to serve braai pap

Looking to spice up your braai pap for your festive table? Turn your usual braai pap recipe into classy braai pap cups as a starter.

Pap is a staple in many South African homes, not only because of its affordability, but also due to its versatility.

You can have pap for breakfast with sugar, milk and butter. For lunch or dinner you can serve your braai pap with wors and a cooked vegetable sauce.

But since it’s the holidays, you may want to spruce up your pap recipes a little to impress your family and friends at your holiday parties.

These braai pap cups will make for the ideal starter for your meal, or even as a side dish for your Christmas lunch.

Braai pap cups three ways

Ingredients

For the pap cups:

1½ cups (375g) White Star Super Maize Meal

2 tbsp butter

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

⅛ tsp each salt and pepper, to season

For the eggs, beans and mushroom pap cups:

½ tin baked beans

1 cup chopped mushrooms, fried

4 small eggs

⅛ tsp each salt and pepper, to season

For the cheesy tuna pap cups:

1 tin (170g) tuna, drained

¼ onion, diced and fried

¾ cup grated cheddar cheese

¼ tsp each salt and pepper

For the boerie and chakalaka pap cups:

100g boerewors, cooked and sliced into even pieces

½ tin chakalaka

½ cup grated cheddar cheese

Serving suggestion:

Tomato sauce

Dressed garden salad

Mixed roast vegetables

Chopped spring onion

Chopped chives

Coriander sprigs

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease a 12-hole muffin tin well with grease spray.

For the pap cups:

Bring a large pot with 2 cups of water and a pinch of salt to the boil. Stir in the White Star Super Maize Meal while whisking until a thick and smooth mixture forms. Cover, reduce to medium heat and allow to cook for 30 minutes. *Chef’s Tip: Keep an eye on it to ensure that the pap does not burn. Remove the pot from the heat, add the butter, cheese and salt and pepper and stir to combine. Once the mixture has cooled slightly, divide it evenly between the 12 muffin cups and press it up the sides of each hole to form a cup-like shape. Bake the pap cups for 20-25 minutes to set and crisp up slightly. Remove the tray from the oven and set aside.

For the eggs, beans and mushrooms pap cups:

Divide the baked beans into the base of 4 of the pap cups and top it with the fried mushrooms. Crack an egg on the top of the filling and sprinkle over the salt and pepper.

For the cheesy tuna pap cups:

Combine the tuna, onion and cheese together in a small bowl. Divide the filling evenly between 4 of the pap cups and sprinkle over the salt and pepper.

For the boerie and chakalaka pap cups:

Divide the cooked boerewors pieces evenly between the remaining 4 pap cups. Top with an even amount of chakalaka and sprinkle the cheese over the top.

To serve:

Bake the pap cups for 10-15 minutes until slightly golden on the top. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly. Serve the pap cups with your side of choice and enjoy.

*This recipe was found on www.foodiesofsa.com

