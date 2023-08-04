Recipe of the day: Homemade Buffalo Pizza

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Indulge in the bold and spicy flavours of this homemade Buffalo Pizza.

This sensational recipe combines tangy Buffalo chicken, gooey cheese, and delightful toppings on a perfectly baked crust.

Whether you are a seasoned chef or a pizza enthusiast, get ready to create a mouthwatering masterpiece that is sure to impress.

How to make a homemade Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Homemade Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

Pizza Dough: The Chef highly suggests that you make your own pizza dough from scratch. Try this traditional pizza dough recipe, or my recipe for pizza dough using a bread machine. Otherwise, use your favourite store-bought pizza dough. You will need a bit of semolina flour to keep the dough from sticking too.

Shredded Chicken: It’s really easy to cook up chicken breasts and shred them for recipes like Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Try this stovetop shredded chicken or crockpot shredded chicken.

Buffalo Sauce: A homemade buffalo wing sauce makes your pizza taste just like a plate of wings.

Ranch Dressing: Make a fresh, homemade ranch dressing or use your favourite.

Mozzarella Cheese: This is after all a pizza, so you will need to top it with melty cheese.

Blue Cheese: Crumbled blue cheese adds so much flavour.

Green Onion: Garnish your Buffalo Chicken Pizza with fresh sliced green onion.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Healthy alphabet soup

Method

Preheat: Turn on your oven to the highest temperature possible (The Chef’s goes up to 287°C). Place a pizza stone in the oven if you have one, and let both the oven and the stone preheat. Season Chicken: In a small bowl, combine the shredded chicken with the buffalo sauce and set it aside. Shape the Dough: Sprinkle a pizza peel with semolina to prevent the dough from sticking, then shape/stretch the dough gently with your hands into a 10 or 12-inch circle. Test to be sure that the dough will slide easily off the pizza peel, and add more semolina if necessary. Top the Pizza: Spread ¾ of the ranch sauce onto the dough, and then pile the chicken over the ranch. Top with mozzarella cheese, then blue cheese. Bake: Brush the edges of the pizza with olive oil and bake in the preheated oven for 4-5 minutes. Turn the oven to the broiler, and then broil for 3-5 minutes, watching to ensure that the pizza browns but does not burn. Serve: Remove the pizza from the oven and allow it to cool for 5-10 minutes. Garnish with chopped green onion, and drizzle with remaining ranch dressing before slicing and serving.

Tips from the Chef on crafting the ultimate Buffalo Chicken Pizza:

Use fresh pizza dough. You can use a pre-baked crust for this recipe, and you totally can, but using fresh dough makes this recipe so much better. Don’t use a rolling pin. When forming pizza dough, a rolling pin will take away the air bubbles in the dough that make for really delicious pizza dough. Instead, shape the dough into a circle by stretching and pulling it with your hands. Have extra sauce available. It’s delicious to have sides of buffalo sauce and ranch available for dipping the pizza into. Use leftover chicken. This recipe works really well with leftover shredded chicken of any type. A grocery store rotisserie chicken is perfect too. The chicken goes under the cheese. It might seem backward to put the chicken under the mozzarella cheese, but it is done this way on purpose. If you don’t protect the shredded buffalo chicken this way, it can dry out or burn.

*This recipe was sourced from littlesunnychicken.com.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Three course winter meal that pairs perfectly with Windhoek Lager and Windhoek Draught