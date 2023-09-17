Recipe of the day: Stuffed butternut squash with fresh herbs, cinnamon and rice

Have an easy Sunday lunch with your family and friends by treating them to this Stuffed butternut squash with fresh herbs recipe.

Prepare a Sunday lunch that’s not only delicious but also light and playful.

Dive into our stuffed butternut squash with fresh herbs, cinnamon, and rice recipe, and let your taste buds dance with delight as you enjoy a simple and healthy meal that’s perfect for a sunny Sunday afternoon.

How to make a stuffed butternut squash with fresh herbs, cinnamon and rice

Stuffed butternut squash with fresh herbs, cinnamon and rice. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

For the yoghurt sauce:

200g natural yoghurt or dairy-free alternative

2 garlic cloves, minced

20g finely chopped mint leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the stuffed squash:

80g brown or white basmati rice

1 large butternut squash (approx. 700g), cut in half lengthways and seeds removed

3 tbsp butter or dairy-free alternative

1 tbsp olive oil

2 yellow onions, finely diced

2 tsp ground cinnamon

20g finely chopped fresh parsley

20g finely chopped fresh coriander

20g finely chopped fresh dill

100g toasted pistachios, roughly chopped

½ pomegranate, seeds removed

200g feta (or dairy-free alternative), crumbled

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C. Make the yoghurt sauce by whisking all the ingredients together in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper before transferring to a serving bowl. Keep chilled until ready to use. Bring a pan of salted water to the boil and cook the rice as per packet instructions. Drain and keep warm once cooked. Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper, and place the butternut squash halves cut side down on the lined baking tray. Bake in the oven for 30–45 minutes, or until cooked through and soft. Meanwhile, in a frying pan on a medium heat, melt the butter (or dairy-free alternative) with the oil. Add the onions and cinnamon and cook until softened, stirring often. This will take about 15 minutes. Set aside. When the squash is ready, remove from the oven and allow to cool a little before scooping out the flesh into a large mixing bowl. Keep the skins intact and leave on the baking tray. In another small bowl, mix the parsley, coriander, dill, pistachios and pomegranate seeds. Add the warm rice, feta, cooked onions and two-thirds of the herb mixture to the squash flesh. Mix thoroughly and then spoon equally into the squash skins. Bake in the oven for 15–18 minutes, or until piping hot. Carefully place the cooked squash on a serving platter, then scatter over the remaining herb mixture. Serve hot with the yoghurt sauce.

*This recipe was sourced from bbc.co.uk.

