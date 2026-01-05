Recipe of the day: Back to the office Cherry Vanilla Latte

Get that coffee rush in a cup! Cherries, vanilla and espresso, perfectly frothed.
Wake up your taste buds with this cherry-vanilla espresso latte! Sweet, tart cherries meet rich espresso and velvety frothed milk for a drink that’s both comforting and energising.
With a homemade cherry syrup to add a burst of flavour, this latte is the perfect pick-me-up in a cup.
Cherry syrup
- 250g cherries, pitted
- 80g castor sugar
- 100ml of water
- 5ml (1 tsp) fresh lemon juice
- 1.25ml (¼ tsp) lemon juice
ALSO READ: Recipe for the day: KOO Chakalaka Maotwana (chicken feet)
Latte
- 180ml full cream milk
- 60ml espresso
Method
- Pour the espresso into the glass in a steady but gentle stream. Add a few teaspoons of cherry syrup to taste. Stir and enjoy.
- Preheat the oven to 200ºC and line a baking tray with baking paper. Arrange the cherries on the tray and roast for 20 minutes.
- Combine the cherries, sugar, water, and lemon juice in a small pot. Stir over a low heat to dissolve the sugar.
- Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer gently for 15 minutes until the syrup has reduced by half.
- Stir regularly and mash the fruit as it simmers.
- Set aside to cool for 10 minutes, then strain into a small jug.
- To prepare the latte, heat the milk to just below boiling point.
- Use a milk frother to froth for 30 seconds.
- Pour the milk into your glass or mug and top with a few spoonfuls of foam.
Recipe by: Teresa Ulyate
Supplied by: juicydelicious.co.za
Cherry Vanilla Latte
- Prep Time: 2 minutes
- Cook Time: 3 minutes
- Total Time: 5 minutes
- Category: Drink
- Method: boil
- Cuisine: Italian
Ingredients
Scale
Cherry syrup
- 250g cherries, pitted
- 80g castor sugar
- 100ml of water
- 5ml (1 tsp) fresh lemon juice
- 1.25ml (¼ tsp) lemon juice
Latte
- 180ml full cream milk
- 60ml espresso
Instructions
- Pour the espresso into the glass in a steady but gentle stream. Add a few teaspoons of cherry syrup to taste. Stir and enjoy.
- Preheat the oven to 200ºC and line a baking tray with baking paper. Arrange the cherries on the tray and roast for 20 minutes.
- Combine the cherries, sugar, water, and lemon juice in a small pot. Stir over a low heat to dissolve the sugar.
- Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer gently for 15 minutes until the syrup has reduced by half.
- Stir regularly and mash the fruit as it simmers.
- Set aside to cool for 10 minutes, then strain into a small jug.
- To prepare the latte, heat the milk to just below boiling point.
- Use a milk frother to froth for 30 seconds.
- Pour the milk into your glass or mug and top with a few spoonfuls of foam.