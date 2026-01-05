Recipes

Recipe of the day: Back to the office Cherry Vanilla Latte

By Thami Kwazi

5 January 2026

Get that coffee rush in a cup! Cherries, vanilla and espresso, perfectly frothed.

Cherry vanilla latte recipe

Cherry vanilla latte. Picture: Supplied

Wake up your taste buds with this cherry-vanilla espresso latte! Sweet, tart cherries meet rich espresso and velvety frothed milk for a drink that’s both comforting and energising.

With a homemade cherry syrup to add a burst of flavour, this latte is the perfect pick-me-up in a cup.

Cherry syrup

  • 250g cherries, pitted
  • 80g castor sugar
  • 100ml of water
  • 5ml (1 tsp) fresh lemon juice
  • 1.25ml (¼ tsp) lemon juice

Latte

  • 180ml full cream milk
  • 60ml espresso

Method

  1. Pour the espresso into the glass in a steady but gentle stream. Add a few teaspoons of cherry syrup to taste. Stir and enjoy.
  2. Preheat the oven to 200ºC and line a baking tray with baking paper. Arrange the cherries on the tray and roast for 20 minutes.
  3. Combine the cherries, sugar, water, and lemon juice in a small pot. Stir over a low heat to dissolve the sugar.
  4. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer gently for 15 minutes until the syrup has reduced by half.
  5. Stir regularly and mash the fruit as it simmers.
  6. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes, then strain into a small jug.
  7. To prepare the latte, heat the milk to just below boiling point.
  8. Use a milk frother to froth for 30 seconds.
  9. Pour the milk into your glass or mug and top with a few spoonfuls of foam.

Recipe by: Teresa Ulyate

Supplied by: juicydelicious.co.za

Cherry Vanilla Latte

Cherry vanilla latte recipe

Get that coffee rush in a cup! Cherries, vanilla and espresso, perfectly frothed.

  • Author: Teresa Ulyate
  • Prep Time: 2 minutes
  • Cook Time: 3 minutes
  • Total Time: 5 minutes
  • Category: Drink
  • Method: boil
  • Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients

Cherry syrup

  • 250g cherries, pitted
  • 80g castor sugar
  • 100ml of water
  • 5ml (1 tsp) fresh lemon juice
  • 1.25ml (¼ tsp) lemon juice

Latte 

  • 180ml full cream milk
  • 60ml espresso

Instructions

  1. Pour the espresso into the glass in a steady but gentle stream. Add a few teaspoons of cherry syrup to taste. Stir and enjoy.
  2. Preheat the oven to 200ºC and line a baking tray with baking paper. Arrange the cherries on the tray and roast for 20 minutes.
  3. Combine the cherries, sugar, water, and lemon juice in a small pot. Stir over a low heat to dissolve the sugar.
  4. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer gently for 15 minutes until the syrup has reduced by half.
  5. Stir regularly and mash the fruit as it simmers.
  6. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes, then strain into a small jug.
  7. To prepare the latte, heat the milk to just below boiling point.
  8. Use a milk frother to froth for 30 seconds.
  9. Pour the milk into your glass or mug and top with a few spoonfuls of foam.

