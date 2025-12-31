Recipe of the day: New Year’s braai with KOO Boerewors and Baked Bean Relish

Sauté boerewors with onions, peppers, and spices, then stir in KOO Baked Beans for a rich, comforting relish that’s ready in minutes.
Ingredients
- 30 ml (2 Tbsp) cooking oil
- 500 g boerewors (in a continuous coil or cut into pieces)
- 1 brown onion, chopped
- 1 green pepper, chopped
- 5 ml (1 tsp) crushed garlic (or 1 clove, minced)
- 15 ml (1 Tbsp) paprika
- 5 ml (1 tsp) peri-peri spice
- 1 can of chopped/diced tomatoes (or 3-4 fresh tomatoes, peeled and grated)
- 15 ml (1 Tbsp) sugar
- 1 can of KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
- Brown the Boerewors: In a large pan or pot over medium-high heat, add the cooking oil. Brown the boerewors thoroughly on all sides. Remove the boerewors from the pan and set aside, reserving the pan and the cooking oil/fat.
- Sauté: To the same pan, add the chopped onion and green pepper. Cook until they begin to soften (about 5 minutes).
- Add Spices: Stir in the crushed garlic, paprika, and peri-peri spice. Cook for 1 minute until fragrant.
- Simmer Relish Base: Add the canned chopped tomatoes and the sugar. Bring the mixture to a simmer.
- Combine and Cook: Return the cooked boerewors to the pan. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and let it simmer for 15-20 minutes. The relish should thicken, and the flavours should mix.
- Season: Season the relish to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Add Beans: Gently stir in the can of KOO Baked Beans. Heat through for 1-2 minutes, then remove the pan from the heat immediately to prevent the beans from breaking down.
- Serve: Serve the KOO Boerewors and Baked Bean Relish immediately with your preferred starch, such as pap or rice.
