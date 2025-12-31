Recipe of the day: New Year’s braai with KOO Boerewors and Baked Bean Relish

Sauté boerewors with onions, peppers, and spices, then stir in KOO Baked Beans for a rich, comforting relish that’s ready in minutes. Serves 4 Ingredients 30 ml (2 Tbsp) cooking oil

500 g boerewors (in a continuous coil or cut into pieces)

1 brown onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

5 ml (1 tsp) crushed garlic (or 1 clove, minced)

15 ml (1 Tbsp) paprika

5 ml (1 tsp) peri-peri spice

1 can of chopped/diced tomatoes (or 3-4 fresh tomatoes, peeled and grated)

15 ml (1 Tbsp) sugar

1 can of KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste Method Brown the Boerewors: In a large pan or pot over medium-high heat, add the cooking oil. Brown the boerewors thoroughly on all sides. Remove the boerewors from the pan and set aside, reserving the pan and the cooking oil/fat. Sauté: To the same pan, add the chopped onion and green pepper. Cook until they begin to soften (about 5 minutes). Add Spices: Stir in the crushed garlic, paprika, and peri-peri spice. Cook for 1 minute until fragrant. Simmer Relish Base: Add the canned chopped tomatoes and the sugar. Bring the mixture to a simmer. Combine and Cook: Return the cooked boerewors to the pan. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and let it simmer for 15-20 minutes. The relish should thicken, and the flavours should mix. Season: Season the relish to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Add Beans: Gently stir in the can of KOO Baked Beans. Heat through for 1-2 minutes, then remove the pan from the heat immediately to prevent the beans from breaking down. Serve: Serve the KOO Boerewors and Baked Bean Relish immediately with your preferred starch, such as pap or rice. Print Recipe of the day : Sauté boerewors with onions, peppers, and spices, then stir in KOO Baked Beans for a rich, comforting relish that’s ready in minutes. Author: Thami Kwazi Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 30 ml (2 Tbsp) cooking oil

ml (2 Tbsp) cooking oil 500 g boerewors (in a continuous coil or cut into pieces)

boerewors (in a continuous coil or cut into pieces) 1 brown onion, chopped

brown onion, chopped 1 green pepper, chopped

green pepper, chopped 5 ml (1 tsp) crushed garlic (or 1 clove, minced)

ml (1 tsp) crushed garlic (or clove, minced) 15 ml (1 Tbsp) paprika

ml (1 Tbsp) paprika 5 ml (1 tsp) peri-peri spice

ml (1 tsp) peri-peri spice 1 can chopped/diced tomatoes (or 3 – 4 fresh tomatoes, peeled and grated)

can chopped/diced tomatoes (or – fresh tomatoes, peeled and grated) 15 ml (1 Tbsp) sugar

ml (1 Tbsp) sugar 1 can KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce

can KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce Salt and pepper, to taste Instructions Brown the Boerewors: In a large pan or pot over medium-high heat, add the cooking oil. Brown the boerewors thoroughly on all sides. Remove the boerewors from the pan and set aside, reserving the pan and the cooking oil/fat. Sauté: To the same pan, add the chopped onion and green pepper. Cook until they begin to soften (about 5 minutes). Add Spices: Stir in the crushed garlic, paprika, and peri-peri spice. Cook for 1 minute until fragrant. Simmer Relish Base: Add the canned chopped tomatoes and the sugar. Bring the mixture to a simmer. Combine and Cook : Return the cooked boerewors to the pan. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and let it simmer for 15-20 minutes. The relish should thicken and the flavours should mix. Season: Season the relish to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Add Beans: Gently stir in the can of KOO Baked Beans. Heat through for 1-2 minutes, then remove the pan from the heat immediately to prevent the beans from breaking down. Serve: Serve the KOO Boerewors and Baked Bean Relish immediately with your preferred starch, such as pap or rice.