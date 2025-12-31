Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: New Year’s braai with KOO Boerewors and Baked Bean Relish

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

31 December 2025

06:50 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Sauté boerewors with onions, peppers, and spices, then stir in KOO Baked Beans for a rich, comforting relish that’s ready in minutes.

Picture supplied

Picture supplied

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 30 ml (2 Tbsp) cooking oil 
  • 500 g boerewors (in a continuous coil or cut into pieces)
  • 1 brown onion, chopped
  • 1 green pepper, chopped
  • 5 ml (1 tsp) crushed garlic (or 1 clove, minced)
  • 15 ml (1 Tbsp) paprika
  • 5 ml (1 tsp) peri-peri spice
  • 1 can of chopped/diced tomatoes (or 3-4 fresh tomatoes, peeled and grated)
  • 15 ml (1 Tbsp) sugar
  • 1 can of KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

  1. Brown the Boerewors: In a large pan or pot over medium-high heat, add the cooking oil. Brown the boerewors thoroughly on all sides. Remove the boerewors from the pan and set aside, reserving the pan and the cooking oil/fat.
  2. Sauté: To the same pan, add the chopped onion and green pepper. Cook until they begin to soften (about 5 minutes).
  3. Add Spices: Stir in the crushed garlic, paprika, and peri-peri spice. Cook for 1 minute until fragrant.
  4. Simmer Relish Base: Add the canned chopped tomatoes and the sugar. Bring the mixture to a simmer.
  5. Combine and Cook: Return the cooked boerewors to the pan. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and let it simmer for 15-20 minutes. The relish should thicken, and the flavours should mix. 
  6. Season: Season the relish to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
  7. Add Beans: Gently stir in the can of KOO Baked Beans. Heat through for 1-2 minutes, then remove the pan from the heat immediately to prevent the beans from breaking down.
  8. Serve: Serve the KOO Boerewors and Baked Bean Relish immediately with your preferred starch, such as pap or rice.
Print

Recipe of the day :

Picture supplied

Sauté boerewors with onions, peppers, and spices, then stir in KOO Baked Beans for a rich, comforting relish that’s ready in minutes.

 

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale
  • 30 ml (2 Tbsp) cooking oil
  • 500 g boerewors (in a continuous coil or cut into pieces)
  • 1 brown onion, chopped
  • 1 green pepper, chopped
  • 5 ml (1 tsp) crushed garlic (or 1 clove, minced)
  • 15 ml (1 Tbsp) paprika
  • 5 ml (1 tsp) peri-peri spice
  • 1 can chopped/diced tomatoes (or 34 fresh tomatoes, peeled and grated)
  • 15 ml (1 Tbsp) sugar
  • 1 can KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

  1. Brown the Boerewors: In a large pan or pot over medium-high heat, add the cooking oil. Brown the boerewors thoroughly on all sides. Remove the boerewors from the pan and set aside, reserving the pan and the cooking oil/fat.
  2. Sauté: To the same pan, add the chopped onion and green pepper. Cook until they begin to soften (about 5 minutes).
  3. Add Spices: Stir in the crushed garlic, paprika, and peri-peri spice. Cook for 1 minute until fragrant.
  4. Simmer Relish Base: Add the canned chopped tomatoes and the sugar. Bring the mixture to a simmer.
  5. Combine and Cook: Return the cooked boerewors to the pan. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and let it simmer for 15-20 minutes. The relish should thicken and the flavours should mix.
  6. Season: Season the relish to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
  7. Add Beans: Gently stir in the can of KOO Baked Beans. Heat through for 1-2 minutes, then remove the pan from the heat immediately to prevent the beans from breaking down.
  8. Serve: Serve the KOO Boerewors and Baked Bean Relish immediately with your preferred starch, such as pap or rice.

Read more on these topics

recipe

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa WATCH: SANDF intercepts over 1 000 undocumented foreigners at border in Limpopo
News Deadly initiation season: 41 deaths, parents arrested for falsifying children’s ages
Lotto PowerBall and PowerBall Plus close out 2025 with R132 million jackpot tonight
News What’s that smell? Joburg Water issues alert over possible water contamination
News The aftermath of Senzo Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment letter, one year later

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp