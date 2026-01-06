Try the delightful recipe of the day: Chakalaka marinated chicken for a flavourful and easy meal
Coat chicken pieces in blended Chakalaka and roast until golden for an effortless, flavourful dinner.
Ingredients
- 500g chicken pieces (e.g., thighs, drumsticks, or portions)
- 1 can chakalaka
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- Optional: Cooking spray or a drizzle of oil for the dish
Method
- Preheat oven: Preheat your oven to 180°C (fan-assisted) or 200°C (conventional). Lightly grease your casserole or roasting dish.
- Prepare chakalaka sauce: Open the can of chakalaka. Pour the contents into a blender or food processor and blend until the mixture is smooth.
- Season chicken: Place the chicken pieces into the prepared casserole dish. Season them well with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Coat and cover: Pour the blended chakalaka sauce evenly over the chicken pieces, ensuring they are well coated.
- Bake (Covered): Cover the dish tightly with a lid or aluminium foil. Place in the preheated oven and bake for 30–35 minutes.
- Brown top: Remove the lid or foil. Return the uncovered dish to the oven and roast for a further 10 minutes to allow the sauce to caramelise and thicken slightly, and the chicken to brown on top.
- Serve: Serve the chakalaka chicken hot with rice, potatoes, or a fresh side salad.
Recipe supplied by KOO.
