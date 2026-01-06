Recipes

Recipe of the day: Chakalaka marinated chicken

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

6 January 2026

08:30 am

Try the delightful recipe of the day: Chakalaka marinated chicken for a flavourful and easy meal

Picture: Supplied

Picture: Supplied

Coat chicken pieces in blended Chakalaka and roast until golden for an effortless, flavourful dinner.

Ingredients

  • 500g chicken pieces (e.g., thighs, drumsticks, or portions)
  • 1 can chakalaka
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • Optional: Cooking spray or a drizzle of oil for the dish

Method

  1. Preheat oven: Preheat your oven to 180°C (fan-assisted) or 200°C (conventional). Lightly grease your casserole or roasting dish.
  2. Prepare chakalaka sauce: Open the can of chakalaka. Pour the contents into a blender or food processor and blend until the mixture is smooth.
  3. Season chicken: Place the chicken pieces into the prepared casserole dish. Season them well with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
  4. Coat and cover: Pour the blended chakalaka sauce evenly over the chicken pieces, ensuring they are well coated.
  5. Bake (Covered): Cover the dish tightly with a lid or aluminium foil. Place in the preheated oven and bake for 30–35 minutes.
  6. Brown top: Remove the lid or foil. Return the uncovered dish to the oven and roast for a further 10 minutes to allow the sauce to caramelise and thicken slightly, and the chicken to brown on top.
  7. Serve: Serve the chakalaka chicken hot with rice, potatoes, or a fresh side salad.

    Recipe supplied by KOO.
Chakalaka marinated Chicken

Picture: Supplied

Coat chicken pieces in blended KOO Chakalaka and roast until golden for an effortless, flavourful dinner.

  • Author: KOO
  • Prep Time: 15 minutes
  • Cook Time: 35 minutes
  • Total Time: 50 minutes
  • Category: Lunch, Dinner
  • Method: cook
  • Cuisine: South African

Ingredients

Scale
  • 500g chicken pieces (e.g., thighs, drumsticks, or portions)
  • 1 can chakalaka
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • Optional: Cooking spray or a drizzle of oil for the dish

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven: Preheat your oven to 180°C (fan-assisted) or 200°C (conventional). Lightly grease your casserole or roasting dish.
  2. Prepare chakalaka sauce: Open the can of chakalaka. Pour the contents into a blender or food processor and blend until the mixture is smooth.
  3. Season chicken: Place the chicken pieces into the prepared casserole dish. Season them well with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
  4. Coat and cover: Pour the blended chakalaka sauce evenly over the chicken pieces, ensuring they are well coated.
  5. Bake (Covered): Cover the dish tightly with a lid or aluminium foil. Place in the preheated oven and bake for 30–35 minutes.
  6. Brown top: Remove the lid or foil. Return the uncovered dish to the oven and roast for a further 10 minutes to allow the sauce to caramelise and thicken slightly, and the chicken to brown on top.
  7. Serve: Serve the chakalaka chicken hot with rice, potatoes, or a fresh side salad.

