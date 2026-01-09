Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: The fiery fresh Johnnie and ginger

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

1 minute read

9 January 2026

08:45 am

RELATED ARTICLES

A simple, refreshing highball that pairs the warmth of the Scotch with spicy ginger ale. 

Recipe of the day: Fiery fresh Johnnie and Ginger

Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

45ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
150ml Ginger ale
Garnish: Fresh ginger slices and a lemon wheel

Instructions

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.
Pour the Johnnie Walker and ginger ale into the glass.
Stir gently with a bar spoon.
Garnish with fresh ginger and a lemon wheel.

Recipe supplied by Jonnie Walker

Print

Recipe of the day: The Fiery fresh Johnnie and Ginger

Recipe of the day: Fiery fresh Johnnie and Ginger

A simple, refreshing highball that pairs the warmth of the Scotch with spicy ginger ale.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

45ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
150ml Ginger Ale
Garnish: Fresh ginger slices and a lemon wheel

Instructions

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.
Pour the Johnnie Walker and ginger ale into the glass.
Stir gently with a bar spoon.
Garnish with fresh ginger and a lemon wheel.

Read more on these topics

recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Back to school, time to be a ‘good parent’ again
Crime Suspect arrested in Bryanston building hijacking case [PICS]
News Bribery claims against acting high court judge investigated
World Trump administration withdraws from 31 UN organisations, some affecting Africa – Here is the list
South Africa Ramaphosa defends Mothibi appointment: ‘The law says the president can appoint whomever he wants’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp