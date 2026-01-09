A simple, refreshing highball that pairs the warmth of the Scotch with spicy ginger ale.
Recipe supplied by Jonnie Walker
Recipe of the day: The Fiery fresh Johnnie and Ginger
A simple, refreshing highball that pairs the warmth of the Scotch with spicy ginger ale.
Ingredients
45ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
150ml Ginger Ale
Garnish: Fresh ginger slices and a lemon wheel
Instructions
Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.
Pour the Johnnie Walker and ginger ale into the glass.
Stir gently with a bar spoon.
Garnish with fresh ginger and a lemon wheel.