Recipe of the day: Blasberry Margarita recipe

Easy to make and perfect for any gathering, the Blasberry Margarita is sure to become your new favorite summer cocktail.

Elevate your cocktail game with today’s recipe – the Blasberry Margarita. This vibrant drink combines the bold flavors of blackberries and raspberries with classic margarita ingredients for a refreshing, fruity twist.

Servings: 1 | Prep time: 5 minutes Ingredients 45ml Código 1530 Rosa tequila

25ml Lime juice

10ml Honey syrup

Handful of raspberries

Handful of blueberries

Soda water Method Muddle berries in a shaker with lime juice Fill with ice, Rosa tequila and honey syrup Shake, fine-strain or double-strain and top up with soda water Garnish: raspberries and blueberries