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Recipe of the day: Blasberry Margarita recipe

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

19 March 2026

07:42 pm

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Easy to make and perfect for any gathering, the Blasberry Margarita is sure to become your new favorite summer cocktail.

Blasberry Margarita recipe

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Elevate your cocktail game with today’s recipe – the Blasberry Margarita. This vibrant drink combines the bold flavors of blackberries and raspberries with classic margarita ingredients for a refreshing, fruity twist.


Servings: 1 | Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 45ml Código 1530 Rosa tequila
  • 25ml Lime juice
  • 10ml Honey syrup
  • Handful of raspberries
  • Handful of blueberries
  • Soda water

Method

  1. Muddle berries in a shaker with lime juice
  2. Fill with ice, Rosa tequila and honey syrup
  3. Shake, fine-strain or double-strain and top up with soda water

Garnish: raspberries and blueberries 

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