Recipe of the day: Blasberry Margarita recipe

Easy to make and perfect for any gathering, the Blasberry Margarita is sure to become your new favorite summer cocktail.
Elevate your cocktail game with today’s recipe – the Blasberry Margarita. This vibrant drink combines the bold flavors of blackberries and raspberries with classic margarita ingredients for a refreshing, fruity twist.
Servings: 1 | Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 45ml Código 1530 Rosa tequila
- 25ml Lime juice
- 10ml Honey syrup
- Handful of raspberries
- Handful of blueberries
- Soda water
Method
- Muddle berries in a shaker with lime juice
- Fill with ice, Rosa tequila and honey syrup
- Shake, fine-strain or double-strain and top up with soda water
Garnish: raspberries and blueberries
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