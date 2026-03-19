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Recipe of the day: Avo tiramisu

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

19 March 2026

07:30 pm

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Get ready to impress your friends and family with this unforgettable, easy-to-make dessert!

Picture supplied

Picture supplied

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Discover a delicious twist on a classic dessert with our recipe of the day: Avo tiramisu.

This innovative dish marries the creamy richness of ripe avocados with the timeless flavour of tiramisu, creating a treat that’s both indulgent and nutritious. Perfect for those seeking a healthier alternative without sacrificing taste, Avo Tiramisu offers a unique blend of flavours and textures.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Turkish chicken kebab

Serves 4

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 avocados, peeled and stoned
  • Squeeze of lemon juice, to taste
  • 7.5 ml (½ tbsp) vanilla essence
  • 60 ml (¼ cup) honey
  • 250 ml (1 cup) plain cultured coconut (or any dairy-free yoghurt)
  • 16 Boudoir finger biscuits
  • 125 ml (½ cup) cold espresso coffee
  • Cocoa powder, for dusting

Method

  1. Blitz together the avocados, lemon juice, vanilla, honey, and cultured coconut until smooth.
  2. Working with 1 biscuit at a time, quickly dip it in the coffee until coated all over and place it in the base of a 250 ml glass (break the biscuit to fit), then repeat with another biscuit. Top with a layer of the avocado cream. Repeat the layers once more. Continue with the remaining 3 glasses.
  3. Dust with cocoa powder. Serve immediately.

Optional:

Garnish with extra avocado slices.

Supplied by: avocado.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Avo tiramisu

Picture supplied

Discover a delicious twist on a classic dessert with our Recipe of the Day: Avo Tiramisu.

RELATED ARTICLES

This innovative dish marries the creamy richness of ripe avocados with the timeless flavour of tiramisu, creating a treat that’s both indulgent and nutritious. Perfect for those seeking a healthier alternative without sacrificing taste, Avo Tiramisu offers a unique blend of flavours and textures.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 2 avocados, peeled and stoned

    • Squeeze of lemon juice, to taste

    • 7.5 ml (½ tbsp) vanilla essence

    • 60 ml (¼ cup) honey

    • 250 ml (1 cup) plain cultured coconut (or any dairy-free yoghurt)

    • 16 Boudoir finger biscuits

    • 125 ml (½ cup) cold espresso coffee

    • Cocoa powder, for dusting

Instructions

    1. Blitz together the avocados, lemon juice, vanilla, honey, and cultured coconut until smooth.
    2. Working with 1 biscuit at a time, quickly dip it in the coffee until coated all over and place it in the base of a 250 ml glass (break the biscuit to fit), then repeat with another biscuit. Top with a layer of the avocado cream. Repeat the layers once more. Continue with the remaining 3 glasses.
    3. Dust with cocoa powder. Serve immediately.

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