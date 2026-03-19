Get ready to impress your friends and family with this unforgettable, easy-to-make dessert!
Discover a delicious twist on a classic dessert with our recipe of the day: Avo tiramisu.
This innovative dish marries the creamy richness of ripe avocados with the timeless flavour of tiramisu, creating a treat that’s both indulgent and nutritious. Perfect for those seeking a healthier alternative without sacrificing taste, Avo Tiramisu offers a unique blend of flavours and textures.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Turkish chicken kebab
Serves 4
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 avocados, peeled and stoned
- Squeeze of lemon juice, to taste
- 7.5 ml (½ tbsp) vanilla essence
- 60 ml (¼ cup) honey
- 250 ml (1 cup) plain cultured coconut (or any dairy-free yoghurt)
- 16 Boudoir finger biscuits
- 125 ml (½ cup) cold espresso coffee
- Cocoa powder, for dusting
Method
- Blitz together the avocados, lemon juice, vanilla, honey, and cultured coconut until smooth.
- Working with 1 biscuit at a time, quickly dip it in the coffee until coated all over and place it in the base of a 250 ml glass (break the biscuit to fit), then repeat with another biscuit. Top with a layer of the avocado cream. Repeat the layers once more. Continue with the remaining 3 glasses.
- Dust with cocoa powder. Serve immediately.
Optional:
Garnish with extra avocado slices.
Supplied by: avocado.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day: Avo tiramisu
Discover a delicious twist on a classic dessert with our Recipe of the Day: Avo Tiramisu.
This innovative dish marries the creamy richness of ripe avocados with the timeless flavour of tiramisu, creating a treat that’s both indulgent and nutritious. Perfect for those seeking a healthier alternative without sacrificing taste, Avo Tiramisu offers a unique blend of flavours and textures.
Ingredients
-
- 2 avocados, peeled and stoned
-
- Squeeze of lemon juice, to taste
-
- 7.5 ml (½ tbsp) vanilla essence
-
- 60 ml (¼ cup) honey
-
- 250 ml (1 cup) plain cultured coconut (or any dairy-free yoghurt)
-
- 16 Boudoir finger biscuits
-
- 125 ml (½ cup) cold espresso coffee
-
- Cocoa powder, for dusting
Instructions
-
- Blitz together the avocados, lemon juice, vanilla, honey, and cultured coconut until smooth.
- Working with 1 biscuit at a time, quickly dip it in the coffee until coated all over and place it in the base of a 250 ml glass (break the biscuit to fit), then repeat with another biscuit. Top with a layer of the avocado cream. Repeat the layers once more. Continue with the remaining 3 glasses.
- Dust with cocoa powder. Serve immediately.
Support Local Journalism
Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.