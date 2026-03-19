Recipe of the day: Avo tiramisu

Get ready to impress your friends and family with this unforgettable, easy-to-make dessert!

Discover a delicious twist on a classic dessert with our recipe of the day: Avo tiramisu. This innovative dish marries the creamy richness of ripe avocados with the timeless flavour of tiramisu, creating a treat that’s both indulgent and nutritious. Perfect for those seeking a healthier alternative without sacrificing taste, Avo Tiramisu offers a unique blend of flavours and textures. ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Turkish chicken kebab Serves 4 Preparation time: 25 minutes Read more Recipe of the day: Blasberry Margarita recipe Ingredients 2 avocados, peeled and stoned

Squeeze of lemon juice, to taste

7.5 ml (½ tbsp) vanilla essence

60 ml (¼ cup) honey

250 ml (1 cup) plain cultured coconut (or any dairy-free yoghurt)

16 Boudoir finger biscuits

125 ml (½ cup) cold espresso coffee

Cocoa powder, for dusting Method Blitz together the avocados, lemon juice, vanilla, honey, and cultured coconut until smooth. Working with 1 biscuit at a time, quickly dip it in the coffee until coated all over and place it in the base of a 250 ml glass (break the biscuit to fit), then repeat with another biscuit. Top with a layer of the avocado cream. Repeat the layers once more. Continue with the remaining 3 glasses. Dust with cocoa powder. Serve immediately. Optional: Garnish with extra avocado slices. Supplied by: avocado.co.za Print Recipe of the day: Avo tiramisu Discover a delicious twist on a classic dessert with our Recipe of the Day: Avo Tiramisu. RELATED ARTICLES Recipe of the day: Turkish chicken kebab Recipe of the day: Amasi marinated ostrich steak with fruity avo mint pesto This innovative dish marries the creamy richness of ripe avocados with the timeless flavour of tiramisu, creating a treat that’s both indulgent and nutritious. Perfect for those seeking a healthier alternative without sacrificing taste, Avo Tiramisu offers a unique blend of flavours and textures. Author: Thami Kwazi Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 avocados, peeled and stoned

Squeeze of lemon juice, to taste

7.5 ml (½ tbsp) vanilla essence

60 ml (¼ cup) honey

250 ml (1 cup) plain cultured coconut (or any dairy-free yoghurt)

16 Boudoir finger biscuits

125 ml (½ cup) cold espresso coffee

Cocoa powder, for dusting

Instructions Blitz together the avocados, lemon juice, vanilla, honey, and cultured coconut until smooth. Working with 1 biscuit at a time, quickly dip it in the coffee until coated all over and place it in the base of a 250 ml glass (break the biscuit to fit), then repeat with another biscuit. Top with a layer of the avocado cream. Repeat the layers once more. Continue with the remaining 3 glasses. Dust with cocoa powder. Serve immediately.