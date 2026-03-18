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Recipe of the day: Turkish chicken kebab

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

18 March 2026

06:06 pm

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This delightful and easy dish enhances any outdoor occasion.

Recipe of the day: Turkish chicken kebab

Turkish chicken kebab. Picture: Supplied

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The Turkish chicken kebab recipe brings together warm spices and juicy chicken.

It is ideal for sharing with friends and family while appreciating the beauty of the outdoors.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Amasi marinated ostrich steak with fruity avo mint pesto

Ingredients

Serves: 4

  • 1 kg boneless chicken thighs (cut into 3-4 cm cubes; thighs stay juicier than breast)
  • 3 tbsp thick plain yoghurt
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 garlic cloves (minced)
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika (or sweet paprika)
  • ½ tsp ground coriander
  • ½ tsp chilli flakes (adjust to heat preference)
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper

Method

  1. Make the marinade: In a bowl, mix yoghurt, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and all spices.
  2. Marinate the chicken: Add chicken cubes, coat well, and cover. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours (overnight gives the best flavour).
  3. Skewer & grill: Thread the chicken onto skewers. Grill over medium-high coals (or a hot grill pan) until lightly charred outside (10-12 min, turning often).
  4. Serve on flatbread with chopped tomato and cucumber, and drizzle tahini over the chicken with a little chilli oil.

Recipe supplied by: Leopardsleap.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Turkish Chicken Kebab

Recipe of the day: Turkish chicken kebab

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 1 kg boneless chicken thighs (cut into 34 cm cubes; thighs stay juicier than breast)

RELATED ARTICLES

    • 3 tbsp thick plain yoghurt

    • 3 tbsp olive oil

    • 3 garlic cloves (minced)

    • Juice of 1 lemon

    • 1 tsp ground cumin

    • 1 tsp smoked paprika (or sweet paprika)

    • ½ tsp ground coriander

    • ½ tsp chilli flakes (adjust to heat preference)

    • 1 tsp salt

    • ½ tsp black pepper

Instructions

 

  1. Make the Marinade: In a bowl, mix yoghurt, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and all spices.

  2. Marinate the Chicken: Add chicken cubes, coat well, and cover. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours (overnight gives the best flavour).

  3. Skewer & Grill: Thread the chicken onto skewers. Grill over medium-high coals (or a hot grill pan) until lightly charred outside (10–12 min, turning often).

  4. Serve on flatbread with chopped tomato and cucumber, and drizzle tahini over the chicken with a little chilli oil.

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