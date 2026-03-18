Recipe of the day: Turkish chicken kebab

This delightful and easy dish enhances any outdoor occasion.

The Turkish chicken kebab recipe brings together warm spices and juicy chicken. It is ideal for sharing with friends and family while appreciating the beauty of the outdoors. ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Amasi marinated ostrich steak with fruity avo mint pesto Ingredients Serves: 4 1 kg boneless chicken thighs (cut into 3-4 cm cubes; thighs stay juicier than breast)

3 tbsp thick plain yoghurt

3 tbsp olive oil

3 garlic cloves (minced)

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika (or sweet paprika)

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp chilli flakes (adjust to heat preference)

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper Method Make the marinade: In a bowl, mix yoghurt, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and all spices. Marinate the chicken: Add chicken cubes, coat well, and cover. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours (overnight gives the best flavour). Skewer & grill: Thread the chicken onto skewers. Grill over medium-high coals (or a hot grill pan) until lightly charred outside (10-12 min, turning often). Serve on flatbread with chopped tomato and cucumber, and drizzle tahini over the chicken with a little chilli oil. Recipe supplied by: Leopardsleap.co.za Read more Recipe of the day: Amasi marinated ostrich steak with fruity avo mint pesto Print Recipe of the day: Turkish Chicken Kebab Author: Thami Kwazi Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 kg boneless chicken thighs (cut into 3 – 4 cm cubes; thighs stay juicier than breast)

RELATED ARTICLES Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday avocado wrap Recipe of the day: Golden cut margarita 3 tbsp thick plain yoghurt

3 tbsp olive oil

3 garlic cloves (minced)

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika (or sweet paprika)

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp chilli flakes (adjust to heat preference)

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Instructions Make the Marinade: In a bowl, mix yoghurt, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and all spices. Marinate the Chicken: Add chicken cubes, coat well, and cover. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours (overnight gives the best flavour). Skewer & Grill: Thread the chicken onto skewers. Grill over medium-high coals (or a hot grill pan) until lightly charred outside (10–12 min, turning often). Serve on flatbrea d with chopped tomato and cucumber, and drizzle tahini over the chicken with a little chilli oil.